“It’s a fascinating case" - Former PL club CEO claims Manchester City could be relegated soon

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has said he believes that Manchester City will be relegated as a result of their ongoing legal battle with the Premier League. The club has been accused of 115 violations of Financial Fair Play rules from 2009 to 2018, including failing to provide accurate financial information as well as failing to comply.

The independent commission investigating the case finished its hearing process in December 2024, and a verdict is expected in time for Easter. Wyness, who now operates a football consultancy, believes any sanctions could become known by the end of the season. He said (via Football Transfers):

“It’s a complex case with so many charges and so much evidence. I’m expecting some sort of decision on where the liability is around Easter. After that, it could be the end of the season before we see any potential sanctions – depending where that liability lies, on Man City or not. It’s a fascinating case."

Manchester City have denied wrongdoing and maintained they fully cooperated with the investigation. However, punishments if the club were found guilty could vary from fines and points deductions to demotion from the Premier League. Wyness continued:

“What has been interesting is that there have been very few leaks on this. Normally there is some sort of leak or idea, but it’s been very well-guarded so far. I wish my sources could tell me more, but at the moment I’m afraid there are no real leads.”

If the independent panel rules against Manchester City, it would represent one of the largest scandals in Premier League history.

Manchester City's struggles deepen amid injuries and poor form

Manchester City’s aspirations of a strong finish in the Premier League are under threat after a recent run of poor results. A 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on March 8, when Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a late goal, left City in fourth place on 47 points. If Chelsea win their next game, City could fall to fifth, a position that threatens their qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Injuries have been a significant factor in City’s woes. Nathan Ake has recently had surgery on his foot. Key contributors such as Rodri, John Stones and Manuel Akanji have all missed long stretches of the season, compromising the team’s defensive strength. City’s midfield, meanwhile, has not exerted the same kind of dominance it so often has in previous seasons.

As the season winds on, Guardiola’s side need to work through their problems or risk getting left out of the Champions League. Their fortune will be decided in the next few matches.

