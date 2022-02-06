“It’s fate that it was us two that linked up for the goal” - Manchester United reject can’t put feelings into words after helping Middlesbrough win

Manchester United's nightmare defeat to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Friday night was a dream come true for one Borough player in particular.

Matt Crooks scored the goal to equalize and take the game into extra-time. The Championship side then won on penalties with Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga blazing his penalty over the bar.

Crooks reflected on the win, speaking to the club's media post-game. He said:

“To come here and win is unreal, but to score as well, I can’t put it into words."

Duncan Watmore's controversial assist to Crooks was a story in itself as the former seemed to have handled the ball. However, it was deemed accidental and the goals stood.

Crooks went on to explain his and Watmore's history with Manchester United and said:

"Duncan put it on a plate for me, I said to him it’s fate that it was us two that linked up for the goal after being let go as 12 and 14-year-olds respectively.”

Manchester United bossed most of the game, spurning a huge number of chances with Cristiano Ronaldo even missing a first-half penalty.

Yet it was the Championship side that walked into the next round of the FA Cup and Crooks' story is one of admiration. Crooks tragically lost his best friend a few years ago. The player wears the number 25 shirt in honor of his late friend Jordan Sinnot.

Manchester United's last hope for silverware this season is the Champions League

United often seem to be turning a corner before shooting themselves in the foot this season. They had an opportunity to win silverware in the FA Cup but their loss on Friday night has really damaged their chances of any success this season.

They signed Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer. They were meant to be the catalyst for the side to push on and solidify themselves back amongst the elite.

However, they have gone the other way round with the side not playing anywhere near the level they achieved last season. They have looked like a squad of big names that are bursting at the seams.

Their only hope now, other than a top four finish in the league, which was the bare minimum going into this season, is the UEFA Champions League.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will have to quickly improve the mood coming off of their most recent setback. He will look to inspire the side to a Champions League run as the team face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 in two weeks.

