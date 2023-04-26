“It’s your fault for having everything that I love” – Mauro Icardi shares intimate topless snaps with wife Wanda Nara

Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi shared steamy snaps with his girlfriend Wanda Nara on Instagram.

The Argentine shared a topless snap with Nara on his Instagram account and captioned it,:

"It's not my fault that I like you; it's your fault for having everything that I love."

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara went through relationship drama earlier this year but have seemingly gotten back together again.

The Galatasaray striker, on loan from PSG, recently appeared on a Masterchef show hosted by Nara. Nara, meanwhile, shared romantic holiday snaps on her social media account that might finally signal to fans that everything between the pair is alright now.

Mauro Icardi blasted Wanda Nara last year

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara split up last year. Nara then reportedly got into a relationship with 22-year-old Argentine rapper L'Gante. The rapper is 12 years younger than Nara.

Nara, the mother of two of Icardi's children, took to social media to post romantic snaps of herself with L'Gante at a bowling alley. As the rapper prepared to release his new album, Nara posted on social media:

"PA YOU LOVE ME MA OR HATE ME MA. THE LAST ROMANTIC Coming soon on my YOUTUBE channel."

Icardi was asked by a fan about Nara's relationship. The Galatasaray striker seemingly didn't take it too well, though. He went on a tirade while on Instagram live. The Argentine striker said (via Daily Star):

"She is the laughing stock of the whole world with her behaviour, with her attitudes. The truth is that I'm not ready to continue to support this and defend the indefensible."

Their relationship is seemingly back on track yet again. Icardi, though, has to focus on his on-field activities, as his club side Galatasaray take on Besiktas in a massive Super Lig game on April 30.

