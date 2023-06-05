"It's his favorite club" - Liverpool target's former coach claims 22-year-old star wore Reds kit to his first trial

Reda Bekhti, a former academy coach at Paris FC, recently revealed that Manu Kone's favorite club is Liverpool. The 22-year-old wore the Anfield club's kit during his trial at Paris FC back in 2012.

Manu Kone has plied his trade for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach since 2021 as a defensive midfielder. He has many qualities including high intensity, speed, physicality, and excellent reading of the game - factors that would suit a Jurgen Klopp side.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are interested in Kone's services and will further their interest once they complete the Alexis Mac Allister deal. As per CaughtOffside, the France U21 international's price will be €40 million, which is fairly affordable in today's market.

Reda Bekhti gave his thoughts on the Reds' interest in Kone (via Liverpool's website):

"The first time I saw Manu Koné play was during a trial game for the U11s at Paris FC’s generation 2001. I remember he already had a strong technique and a lot of energy on the field to recover. So, we signed him immediately and integrated him into our U11 group."

He added:

"Liverpool would be a very good step for him and a good career choice. He would be able to prove himself in the Premier League while playing for a club that is one of the most popular in England. In an environment like that, he could only progress and demonstrate his talent further."

"It would be especially gratifying for Manu. I remember in his trial at Paris FC, he was dressed in a Liverpool kit, it's his favorite club."

Liverpool have followed Manu Kone for years, so it seems like the right time to get the deal over the line as Gladbach need to sell due to financial issues. He would ideally compete with Fabinho for a spot in the starting XI.

RB Leipzig readying second offer to sign Liverpool star this summer: Reports

According to Football Insider, Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are readying a second offer to try and sign Fabio Carvalho this summer.

Carvalho joined the Reds from Fulham last summer for £7 million with high hopes of having a successful debut season at Anfield. However, it didn't pan out and the 20-year-old has only made 21 appearances this season, scoring three goals, with most coming off the bench.

The Merseyside club is reportedly sympathetic to his situation of not getting enough game time and are willing to let him leave on a loan this summer.

They already turned down a bid from RB Leipzig recently for a permanent transfer. However the German club plan on testing the Reds' resolve with a second, improved offer.

