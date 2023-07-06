"It’s the favorite club of my mum" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe's comments on Liverpool resurface amid transfer links

Kylian Mbappe's old comments on his mother supporting Liverpool have resurfaced amid reports that the Reds have submitted an offer to sign the Frenchman from PSG.

The striker has confirmed that he was interested in moving to Liverpool from PSG but opted to stay at Parc des Princes. He added that there was also a chance of moving to Anfield in 2017 when he was leaving AS Monaco, but once again opted to remain in France.

Speaking to Daily Telegraph, Mbappe admitted that he has thought about moving to Liverpool because it was his mother's favorite club. He said:

"We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her! It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club."

Former Liverpool player Djibril Cisse has urged Kylian Mbappe to listen to his mother and join Liverpool. He said (via TheSportzine):

"Well, the best player in the world at the moment – Kylian Mbappe – I'd love to see him at Liverpool. I think Mbappe is made for English football. I know he loves Real Madrid and has been linked with them and I think he wants to go. But to see him at Anfield – he would cause a lot of damage in the Premier League. And I think Mbappe's mum loves Liverpool – as a good boy you have to listen to your mum!"

It will be interesting to see if the Reds can sign the 24-year-old superstar to their ranks.

Liverpool submit €200 million bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Edu Aguirre of El Chiringuito TV has reported that Liverpool have submitted a stunning €200 million bid to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer. He has added that the Reds are looking to beat Real Madrid to the signature and have taken the sudden move.

The report comes just days after FIFA agent Marca Kirdemir claimed that Liverpool were readying a bid for the Frenchman. However, he had claimed that the bid would be €300 million. He told MARCA:

"There will be news over the next week. We will have news from England and Germany. Liverpool is competing with Real Madrid and wants to pay a fortune for Mbappe, that fortune would be around 300 million."

Kylian Mbappe is in the final 12 months of his contract at PSG and has admitted that he will not be renewing his deal. He had the option to extend the current contract by another season but has passed up on the opportunity.

