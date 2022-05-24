"It’s the favourite club of my mum" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe admits to having discussions with Premier League giants over potential move

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he twice held talks with Premier League runners-up Liverpool over a possible transfer. The 23-year-old forward recently penned a three-year contract with the Parisian giants, ending the transfer saga involving the Ligue 1 side and Real Madrid.

Mbappe, however, has stated that the first time he spoke to Liverpool was back in 2017 when he was still at AS Monaco. He would instead join PSG on an initial loan deal before making the move permanent next summer for a fee of around €180 million.

Speaking to The Telegraph (via the Daily Mail), Mbappe was quoted as saying the following:

"We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit. I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her. It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club”. Kylian Mbappé tells @TeleFootball : “I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool… I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!”“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club”. Kylian Mbappé tells @TeleFootball: “I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool… I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!” 🔴 #LFC“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club”.

Liverpool have always been interested in signing PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, as confirmed by manager Jurgen Klopp earlier this month. He said:

"Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind. We like him and if you don’t like him then you have to question yourself. But, no, we are not, we cannot be part of these battles. There must be other clubs involved and that is fine. He is a great player."

The comments from Jurgen Klopp suggest that Liverpool cannot match other clubs in terms of the money and wages they offer their players. According to MARCA, PSG have offered Mbappe a lucrative new contract which would see him pocket around €50 million in wages per annum and will also receive €100 million in signing-on bonus.

Kylian Mbappe had an excellent season for PSG

Kylian Mbappe was Paris Saint-Germain's best player during the 2021-22 season despite the squad possessing superstars like Lionel Messi and Neymar. The 23-year-old forward ended the season as the club's leading goalscorer and assist provider across all competitions.

The World Cup-winning forward registered 39 goals and 26 assists for PSG this season. This included 28 goals and 19 assists in the league, which saw him win the Ligue 1 Player of the Season for a third consecutive year.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Best player in



is named best player of the season in Ligue 1 by his peers for the 3rd time!Congratulations Kylian!



#WeAreParis



Best player in #𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐞𝟏 @KMbappe is named best player of the season in Ligue 1 by his peers for the 3rd time!Congratulations Kylian! 🔝🏆 Best player in #𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐞𝟏@KMbappe is named best player of the season in Ligue 1 by his peers for the 3rd time!Congratulations Kylian! 👏#WeAreParis ❤️💙 https://t.co/rBeDp9umnl

Despite Mbappe's goal contributions, Paris Saint-Germain failed to challenge for the UEFA Champions League this season. They were knocked out of the tournament by Real Madrid in the Round of 16 stage.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava