"It's my favourite league" - PSG target eyes Premier League move amid interest from Tottenham 

AS Monaco defender and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Axel Disasi has professed his love for the English Premier League amid links with heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs were heavily linked with Disasi over the course of the summer (via CaughtOffside). According to the aforementioned source, the Lilywhites had been tracking him for over two years, but the move ultimately did not materialize in the summer.

French champions PSG also wanted to sign Disasi during the summer transfer window. As per the player himself, the Parisians approached him at the end of the summer, but he opted against moving to the Parc des Princes. Speaking on RMC’s show ‘Rothen s’enflamme’, Disasi said (via Get French Football News):

“It’s always pleasant to be associated with Paris Saint-Germain. I am an ambitious person, and PSG is a very ambitious club. But I felt good at AS Monaco, and we were coming to the end of the transfer window. At Monaco, I have the confidence of the coach and the directors.”

The French defender talked about his English dream, revealing that the Premier League was his favorite footballing league.

He added:

“I like England, It’s a very exciting league, let’s say it’s my favorite league.”

The team from the French capital were reportedly initially interested in Inter’s Milan Skriniar, and only turned to Disasi after failing in their pursuit of the Slovakian.

Disasi has featured in 12 games for AS Monaco across competitions in the 2022-23 season, scoring once and claiming three assists. His current deal with Monaco runs until June 2025.

Real Madrid will make no further offers for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Spanish giants Real Madrid went all out for Kylian Mbappe earlier this summer, who was set to become a free agent in June 2022. The Frenchman ultimately decided against the move, signing a three-year contract extension (up to June 2025) at the end of last season.

Reports had claimed that Mbappe’s original deal was only until June 2024, with the player holding the option to activate a third year. Thus, it has been speculated that it could make Madrid interested in going after the player once again in 2024.

Spanish outlet El Debate (via The Real Champs), however, have claimed that Los Blancos have no interest in going after the PSG man. They reportedly feel betrayed by Mbappe and have permanently closed the door on him.

