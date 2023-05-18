"It's about finding the right balance" - Louis Saha says Premier League giants would be ideal destination for PSG superstar Lionel Messi 

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha believes Arsenal would be the ideal destination for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi this summer.

The Argentina legend is expected to leave Les Parisiens as a free agent this summer and a return to Barcelona has been heavily touted. However, Saha believes he could benefit from playing under a manager like Mikel Arteta.

The pundit told OLGB.com, via Daily Star:

"Lionel is a very smart player and can be an Arsenal-type player. He will have to have a manager that realises he is not going to run all day. Are Arsenal the players that can do the Xavi and Busquets role well?"

He added:

"With Messi, you will be guaranteed 20-30 goals per season. He will also assist you in a lot of plays. It's about finding the right balance, which will help him fit in. But Messi will be exciting to have in the Premier League."

With age, Messi has evidently lost pace and stamina but continues to be an elite playmaker and goal-scorer. He has been one of PSG's best players this season with 20 goals and 19 assists to his name in 38 games across competitions.

The former Barcelona forward may not cost anything in transfer fees but his wages will be a considerable addition to any team's books. He is believed to be the second-best-paid player in Europe behind teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi is still operating at an elite level, as evidenced by his Golden Ball win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has also been named the 2023 Laureus Sportsman of the Year and is one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or later this year.

PSG's Lionel Messi nominated for UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year

PSG's Lionel Messi has been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League last-16 in both of his seasons at the club. He has not scored or assisted in all four of those knockout games.

However, the Argentine playmaker's domestic form continues to draw plaudits. He has amassed the most assists in Ligue 1 this season (15) and has found the 15 times in 29 league games for PSG.

Lionel Messi, as a result, has been nominated for the UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year award, as per the league's official website. Teammate Kylian Mbappe, RC Lens' Seko Fofana and Lois Openda, and LOSC Lille Metropole forward Jonathan David complete the list.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could become the first Argentine to win the award since Lyon's Lisandro Lopez in the 2009-10 season.

