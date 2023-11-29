"It's not the first game we've had like this" - Manchester United star unhappy with team's performances in the UCL after draw with Galatasaray

Bruno Fernandes bemoaned Manchester United's costly mistakes and lack of killer instinct after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Galatasaray on Wednesday (November 29).

The Red Devils' hopes of reaching the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League are hanging on a tightrope following their draw at Rams Park. Erik ten Hag's men took the lead on two occasions, conjuring up 17 shots to the hosts' 16 in an end-to-end affair.

Fernandes smashed home Manchester United's second of the night but his side once again capitulated in Europe. Alejandro Garnacho (11') and Scott McTominay (55') were on target for the visitors.

However, a nightmare performance from United goalkeeper Andre Onana saw Hakim Ziyech beat him with two saveable free-kicks (29', 62'). Turkish winger Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu (71') ensured the two sides settled on a 3-3 draw.

Fernandes was disappointed that his side didn't put the game to bed. He told TNT Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

"We have to look for the team first and after ourselves. It was another game where we could have closed the game. We had too many chances, as I've said, and mistakes by ourselves."

The Red Devils captain feels his side haven't been good enough in Europe this season and wants them to control games better:

"It's too bad, to be honest. I don't want to be too negative, but what we've been doing in the Champions League is not enough. We have to control our games every time, it's not the first game we've had like this."

Manchester United will be knocked out of Europe's elite club competition if Copenhagen beat Bayern Munich tonight. They host the Bavarians in the final matchday of Group A (December 12).

Paul Scholes feels Andre Onana makes his Manchester United defense nervous

Andre Onana endured a night to forget.

Onana put in yet another calamitous performance that mirrored the one that saw Manchester United lose 4-3 to Bayern in September. He was at fault for both of Ziyech's goals and could have positioned himself better for Akturkoglu's strike.

Paul Scholes has sympathy for Onana who looked to have turned a corner recently. But, he told TNT Sports that he lacks concentration:

"It’s a shame because he [Onana] has started to look okay the last few weeks. It’s the Champions League where it’s been a struggle for him. I don’t think his concentration is there which is the most important thing for a goalkeeper."

Scholes reckons Onana instills nervousness in his defense that reaches the whole team:

"He makes his defense nervous and he makes his whole team nervous. He makes simple saves look really, really difficult. The other team probably thinks we’re just going to shoot. He [Onana] looks like he is going to concede every time."

Onana has conceded 14 goals in the Champions League, keeping just one clean sheet in five games. He joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in the summer for £47.2 million as David de Gea's replacement.