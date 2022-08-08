“It’s the first time I’ve seen him look uncomfortable” - Ally McCoist makes honest admission about Liverpool star after Fulham draw 

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist has claimed that Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic had Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk’s on Saturdat (August 7). He added that he had never seen the Dutchman so uncomfortable before.

Liverpool kicked off their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham’s Craven Cottage last weekend. They were expected to win the contest, but a brace from Mitrovic earned the hosts a well-deserved point, with the match ending 2-2.

Van Dijk, who struggled to keep up with Mitrovic all afternoon, gave away a penalty in the 71st minute, paving the road for the Serbian to complete his brace from the spot.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mitrovic is the FIRST player to dribble past Virgil van Dijk and cause him to concede a penalty in a Premier League game Mitrovic is the FIRST player to dribble past Virgil van Dijk and cause him to concede a penalty in a Premier League game 😳 https://t.co/qVVrJk1k3f

Analyzing the match, McCoist hailed Mitrovic’s performance against Van Dijk, claiming that the Netherlands international truly struggled against the Serbian.

On talkSPORT Breakfast, he said:

“It’s the first time I’ve seen him look uncomfortable against an out-and-out centre-forward. First of all, that shows you the quality of Van Dijk who is without a doubt one of the best defenders in world football.

“But in the game on Saturday, Mitrovic certainly gave him one or two problems and a few headaches. I haven’t really seen that before. But in the game on Saturday, Mitrovic certainly gave him one or two problems and a few headaches. I haven’t really seen that before.”

Mohamed Salah and summer signing Darwin Nunez were the scorers for Liverpool in the 2-2 draw at Fulham.

McCoist reveals why Liverpool's display at Craven Cottage was “concerning”

Liverpool FC @LFC Go behind the scenes of the Reds 2022/23 @PremierLeague opener at Fulham Go behind the scenes of the Reds 2022/23 @PremierLeague opener at Fulham 🎥 https://t.co/ToeimqRoL1

Jurgen Klopp’s side had a few injury concerns heading into the clash against Fulham. However, very few expected Liverpool to drop two points in the opening day fixture against a newly-promoted side.

McCoist shed light on the Reds’ inability to dominate proceedings, adding that the amount of possession Fulham had on Saturday would irk Klopp.

He said:

“What was concerning was that they didn’t dominate the game like many expected them to. Fulham were well in the game and played exceptionally well which surprised a lot of people, myself included.

“Listening to Klopp’s interview he’s right in what he says in that it’s not a bad point because that’s effectively all that they deserved. But he’ll certainly be concerned about the way his team played over the 90 minutes and the amount of possession that the opposition had.”

Liverpool will next take on Crystal Palace in a home Premier League fixture on Monday, August 15.

Also Read: Barcelona inform Frenkie de Jong that they are in a position to "initiate criminal proceedings" over alleged wrongdoings regarding his contract extension in 2020: Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar