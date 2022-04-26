"It’s not football anymore" - Pundit launches astonishing attack on PSG superstar Lionel Messi

PSG superstar Lionel Messi scored in a 1-1 draw with Lens last weekend which secured the Ligue 1 title for the Parisians. However, the Argentine didn't wait to celebrate with the fans and headed straight to the locker room after the game, attracting criticism from RMC Sport pundit Daniel Riolo as a result.

Despite their triumph in Ligue 1, PSG have largely disappointed this term, with the Parisians' season marred by failure in Europe and a lack of cohesion on the pitch. Daniel Riolo has described their league triumph as a sad one while ripping into Lionel Messi for his refusal to connect with the supporters at the weekend.

“The sad title of Paris Saint-Germain, the sad season. I wonder if the club will finally understand why the real fans are outside the stadium. There are many symbols, like Messi, who is champion and goes directly to the locker room!” Riolo said on RMC Sport (via Paris Fans).

“I don’t see how he could continue to play for this club when he doesn’t share anything with people. What are you playing for then? For the stamp? It’s not football anymore.”

It goes without saying that Lionel Messi's relationship with PSG fans isn't going smoothly at the moment. This basically has to do with the fact that the Argentine hasn't been at the top of his game since moving to the Parc des Princes last summer.

Recall that the supporters booed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Neymar during a Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux in March, shortly after their Champions League elimination. Since then, things haven't been the same between the two parties.

Lionel Messi's numbers for PSG so far this season

The Argentine's relationship with the fans has broken down

The former Barcelona captain has made 30 appearances for the club in all competitions since landing at the Parc des Princes last summer. So far, he's recorded nine goals and 13 assists for the Ligue 1 champions.

Lionel Messi still has one year left on his contract with the club. While rumors persist, it doesn't look like he will leave this summer. It remains to be seen if he'll end up winning the hearts of the fans next season.

