“It’s not football, it’s La Liga” - Fans in disbelief of refereeing decision against Real Madrid superstar in 2-2 draw against Valencia

Fans were shocked as Real Madrid's La Liga match against Valencia finished in a 2-2 draw, thanks to a dubious refereeing call against Jude Bellingham. The Los Blancos midfielder ended up with a red card after the full-time whistle was blown.

Bellingham received his marching orders for angrily protesting the referee's decision to blow the full-time whistle while the ball was in the air. The 20-year-old was in the perfect place to power his header into the goal and hand Madrid a last-gasp winner. But the goal was not given as the referee had already blown for full-time.

Referee Gil Manzano was confronted by Real Madrid players and staff as a result of the unexpected judgment. There was pandemonium, as they expressed their anger at the decision, and in the mayhem, Bellingham was shown a red card.

Despite the draw, Real Madrid are seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table. However, the events that took place at the very end of the game provoked a backlash from fans on social media.

"It's not football, it's La Liga," one fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to the incident:

Carlo Ancelotti defends Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid's comeback ended in a 2-2 tie

At the Mestalla, Real Madrid overcame a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Valencia. The game did, however, finish in dispute as Bellingham's header in injury-time was disallowed, with the full-time whistle already blown.

Bellingham was given a straight red card for his objections as he was furious over the decision. However, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti stated that the midfielder did not insult the referee. The Italian tactician explained (via Football Espana):

“Bellingham told him ‘it’s a f*cking goal’, he didn’t insult him. We will see what the referee writes in the act.”

Asked about the referee's decision to blow the full-time whistle with the ball so deep in Valencia's final third, Carlo Ancelotti replied:

What to say, there is not much to say. Something unprecedented has happened. The players are angry, but we all have to calm down.”

This draw will allow clubs like Girona and Barcelona the chance to close the gap with Real Madrid, which could have a big impact on the La Liga title race.

