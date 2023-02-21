“It’s football that we all like to see” – Ruud Gullit names surprise choice as favorites to win Champions League this season

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has backed S.S.C. Napoli to win the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.

I Partenopei have had a sensational season and sit atop the Serie A standings with a 15-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan. They face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, with the first leg at Deutsche Bank Park on February 21.

Napoli have played some brilliant football, with the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen in sublime form.

While Real Madrid, Manchester City and other big teams remain in the competition, Gullit reckons Napoli can win the Champions League this season. He said (via The Times of India):

"To me, Napoli are the favourites to win the Champions League, because it's football that we all like to see. They attack, pass quickly, and it's a team that we all admire. Bayern is strong, and we never know what Real Madrid will do, but I think Napoli is completely different."

He added:

"In the time that I played against Napoli (with AC Milan), it all depended on [Diego] Maradona. This Napoli is total football team."

Luciano Spalletti's side finished atop their Champions League group, above Liverpool, AFC Ajax and Rangers.

Luciano Spalletti on Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia ahead of Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt

Napoli's excellent form this season has come on the back of incredible performances from Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Manager Luciano Spalletti has backed the duo to continue their dominance against Frankfurt as well.

Spalletti said (via Sports Max):

"From the point of view of maturity, we can cite Osimhen's reaction to Sassuolo [on Friday] as an example [when he asked to come off after feeling a potential injury]. As soon as he realised he had a little problem he evaluated correctly, asking for a substitution."

He added:

"This is the player who knows how to evaluate things very well, these two types [Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia] they are two of those who truly have the flair, the imagination, the quality to send a message to world football. At the same time, they are two very young boys."

Spalletti also praised Napoli's hierarchy for finding the two attackers and believes they can rise to the occasion in the UEFA Champions League. He said:

"[Sporting director, Cristiano] Giuntoli and [chairman, Aurelio] De Laurentiis were good at choosing them from a very large group of players, this youth still needs to be shaped, matured."

The Italian tactician added:

"Tomorrow night will be an event to be attacked. In my opinion they will be able to interpret it. It is not allowed to be afraid. We will see football that only those at this level can make."

Osimhen has registered 19 goals and four assists in 23 games across competitions this season. Kvaratskhelia, meanwhile, has registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 24 appearances.

