"It's football" - Ronaldinho reacts to PSG fans booing Lionel Messi and Neymar 

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ronaldinho believes it was normal for fans to boo Lionel Messi and Neymar during the Parisians' game against Bordeaux following their UEFA Champions League exit.

Ronaldinho believes that superstars in any football team will always be targeted by fans when things do not go according to plan.

The Brazilian said on ESPN FC's YouTube channel (via PSGTalk):

“It’s football. In football when things don’t go well, the biggest names always come under a little more pressure. That’s how football is. It will never change.”

PSG once again had a poor run in the Champions League, losing in the round of 16 stage to Real Madrid (3-2 on aggregate).

Both Messi and Neymar put in dismal performances in their 3-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu, prompting Paris Saint-Germain fans to boo them in their next home game.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball Boos for Lionel Messi and Neymar around Le Parc des Princes Boos for Lionel Messi and Neymar around Le Parc des Princes 😳 https://t.co/KRyaHTJLLk

In the end, the jeering did not affect the players on the pitch. Mauricio Pochettino's side went on to secure a 3-0 win over Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes, with Neymar even getting on the scoresheet. Messi, on the other hand, had yet another game without a single goal contribution to his name.

However, PSG would go on to lose their next league game against AS Monaco 3-0 before the international break.

Lionel Messi and Neymar have had underwhelming seasons for PSG

Neither Lionel Messi nor Neymar has enjoyed good form with PSG this season.

Messi has found it difficult to get used to the new league since his free transfer from Barcelona last summer.

The 34-year-old has scored just seven goals and provided 11 assists in 26 appearances for the Parisian giants across all competitions this season. He has scored just twice in Ligue 1 so far this campaign.

90min @90min_Football How badly did PSG miss Lionel Messi yesterday? How badly did PSG miss Lionel Messi yesterday? 😓 https://t.co/hQ9gYxdIn1

Neymar, on the other hand, missed almost three months of action after sustaining an ankle injury in November last year. However, even when fit, he has failed to replicate the form that led PSG to pay a world-record fee of €222 million for his services in 2017.

The 30-year-old superstar has scored and assisted five times each in 21 appearances across all competitions this season. There have been reports (via Football Espana) stating that the Brazilian could be sold in the summer despite having a contract at the club until 2025.

There have also been rumors linking Lionel Messi with a move back to Barcelona this summer. According to MARCA, Messi's father Jorge and his representatives talked to Barcelona president Joan Laporta about a possible return to Camp Nou. However, the Argentine forward still has a year left on his contract with the PSG.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh