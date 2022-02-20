"It's frustrating" - Alan Shearer suggests Chelsea star isn't worth his price tag after sub-par performance against Crystal Palace

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has suggested that Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku is not worthy of his price tag following yet another below-par performance from the Belgian.

The West London club somehow managed to salvage a scrappy 1-0 win at Selhurst Park against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side thanks to a late goal from in-form Hakim Ziyech.

A late volley from the Moroccan did secure all three points for the Blues on Saturday. However, Romelu Lukaku's performance once again called for criticism. The 28-year-old failed to have any kind of influence in the game, having touched the ball just seven times and one of those was from the kick-off.

Alan Shearer was critical of the Belgian as he spoke on Match of the Day. He claimed that Lukaku is not worthy of the £97.5 million fee that Chelsea had to pay Inter Milan for his services. The England icon said.

"One touch, other than the kick-off in the first half. One. There's definitely not an understanding there of what he wants, what he needs. He's actually stopped running at times because the ball is not coming in. There's numerous examples of that today. I mean, seven touches in the game is absolutely incredible."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Romelu Lukaku broke the record for the fewest touches in a single Premier League game (7) for a player who has played the full 90 minutes since this data became available in 2003/04 Romelu Lukaku broke the record for the fewest touches in a single Premier League game (7) for a player who has played the full 90 minutes since this data became available in 2003/04 😳

The 51-year-old also made a point that Lukaku did not receive early passes from his teammates despite calling for it on a number of occasions. The trio of Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante and Malang Sarr failed to find the striker against Palace.

Shearer claimed this could be due to the Belgian's poor movement. He said:

"It's a bit of both. He's got to be demanding that. There's no point paying [£97.5million] if you're not going to play to your forward's strength. It's very frustrating. It's clear that they're not working on things on the training ground because they're not doing it in the game for him or for the team."

Lukaku's miseries at Chelsea continue

Since his return to Chelsea in the summer, nothing has seemingly worked for the Belgian. However, the 28-year-old scored twice for the Blues in the FIFA Club World Cup as Thomas Tuchel's side added another piece of silverware to their cabinet.

BLUE🥶 @RJamesSZN Miss Werner in the team. Yes I know he missed chances but he gets so many chances and pulls defenders out. Lukaku must have burned 10 calories today.



And thankfully Ziyech has saved us again 🥶. Miss Werner in the team. Yes I know he missed chances but he gets so many chances and pulls defenders out. Lukaku must have burned 10 calories today. And thankfully Ziyech has saved us again 🥶. https://t.co/MLnA55gxu2

The world champions and their star striker were expected to bring more confidence to their game following their triumph in the United Arab Emirates. But that has not been the case.

The Belgian has scored just 10 goals in 28 games for the Blues so far this season, with only five of them coming in the Premier League. Lukaku needs to step up soon and finally put an end to Chelsea's striker curse.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar