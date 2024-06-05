“It’s frustrating” - Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak responds to charges leveled against club despite success

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has addressed the 115 charges leveled against the club. City have been charged in 115 different cases of illicit revenue sourcing and uncooperation that took place between 2009 and 2018.

While the club have enjoyed massive success in the recent past, the charges have always been a stain on their reputation. Al-Mubarak has now addressed the matter. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"It's frustrating. There's a process we have to go through. I've always repeated, let's be judged by the facts and not by claims and counterclaims."

Manchester City are reportedly keen on ending the Premier League's APT (Associated Party Transaction) rules. As per the APT rules, the transactions made by anybody with interest in the club, be it players, managers, or any other source, will have to go through thorough scrutiny.

Journalist provides update on Manchester City's legal battle

Manchester City are set to take an unprecedented step by taking legal action against the APT rules. This means that the reigning EPL champions are essentially suing the Premier League in relation to UK competition laws.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol provided an update on the situation (via Sky Sports):

"What City are going to argue at this arbitration hearing, which will start on Monday, is that some of the league's financial rules are unlawful and they are incompatible with UK competition law. The rules they are talking about are Associated Party Transaction Rules."

Solhekol added:

"They were brought in in 2021 and they're designed to make sure that if a club signs a commercial deal with a company that is linked to its owners that it has to be a fair value."

The hearing of the case will begin next Monday (June 10) and is expected to take place over two weeks.