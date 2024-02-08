"It’s fun to think about" - Manchester United target breaks silence on transfer amid Chelsea and Tottenham links

Manchester United target Roony Bardghji has opened up about a potential transfer to the Premier League, as he has been linked to Chelsea, Tottenham, and other clubs per Goal.com. The 18-year-old's performances for FC Copenhagen have turned heads this season, with 11 goals in 30 games, and this has caught the attention of bigger clubs.

Bardghji has opened up about the possibility of moving to the Premier League in a recent interview with Sportbladet. He revealed (via Metro):

"My main focus is here [at Copenhagen]. There is not much more to say. All talk is gone. I try to do as well as possible for FCK. I am happy that I am here. I also chose to stay here. It feels good. It’s fun to think about [a possible move to Tottenham]. You never know, it could happen. Hard to say now."

Bardghji’s journey in professional football began at Malmo before his rapid development and impact at Copenhagen put him in the limelight. Manchester United have shown significant interest in his services, and according to Metro, the winger's progress is being tracked by the club's new minority owners.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also registered their interest in Bardghji, which will mean a potential bidding war for his services. Currently, the 18-year-old is looking forward to Copenhagen's upcoming Champions League match against Manchester City. He said (via Metro):

"It’s a tough match but incredibly fun. It is big for the club, the players and the fans to play a round of 16 in the Champions League. We have great chances. We have shown at home at the Park that we can measure up to them. We drew against Manchester City last season. It is not impossible."

Manchester United and Chelsea in battle for Barcelona defensive prodigy Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona's teenage defender Pau Cubarsi has become a subject of interest for Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea. The 17-year-old has broken through to the first team at Camp Nou. He started three of their last four games and helped them win those three.

According to The Hard Tackle, Manchester United and Chelsea have identified the youngster's quality and are prepared to sign him. He currently has a limited €10 million release clause, which could see the Premier League sides get his services for cheap.

However, Barcelona are widely expected to retain Cubarsi on a new contract that will include improved terms, especially in the release clause area. It is unknown if the 17-year-old would be interested in a move to the Premier League.