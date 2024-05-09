"It's not fun watching them" - Ian Wright predicts outcome of Manchester United vs Arsenal clash 

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has backed his former club to secure a win against Manchester United when the two English giants lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday, May 12. Wright believes the Gunners should be able to overcome Erik ten Hag's side in a game they must win.

Arsenal must win both of their remaining games while also hoping for a slip-up by Manchester City if they have to win the Premier League title this season. Meanwhile, Manchester United have been in disastrous form of late and were humiliated 4-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday (May 6).

Wright believes Arsenal will be the favorites against their arch rivals and will be desperate to keep up the pressure on Manchester City. However, he admitted that he has not enjoyed Manchester United's struggles of late. Wright said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I’d like to think the the way we play, where we are defensively and through the midfield and upfront… Yeah, I’d like to think that we will win the game, because we have to."

The former England striker added:

“But at the same time, it’s not fun watching Man United’s fall. It’s falling so fast. It’s not fun, not fun for me. Obviously I want my team to do well, but it’s not fun watching them,, because it was really quite humiliating.”

Arsenal are currently at the top of the table with 83 points in 36 games whereas Manchester City are a point behind but have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Manchester United have slipped down to eighth place in the table and will be keen to end the season with some pride.

Former Arsenal striker labels Manchester United players a 'disgrace' after 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Ex-Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner has blasted Manchester United's players following their humiliating 4-0 toss against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils were absolutely demolished by Oliver Glasner's side, with Ebere Eze and Michael Olise on fire.

Olise scored twice for the Eagles while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell also found the back of the net. Erik ten Hag's side saw Crystal Palace doing the double over them for the first time in their history.

Following the game, Bendtner labelled Manchester United players a 'disgrace'. The Dane said:

"It was horrible. Let’s just tell it like it is. But it was collectively that the whole team collapsed. They seemed slow. They seemed tired. They played without motivation and without spirit. They couldn’t even press together. It was such a terrible game of football for 90 minutes that it was painful to watch."

The former Denmark international added:

"You could see that the Crystal Palace players were just teasing them. I mean, when have you ever seen Crystal Palace players going around teasing Manchester United players because they couldn’t get hold of them? Olise and Eze did whatever they wanted, it was a disgrace to watch. Roy Keane would have been shown a red card. I can reveal that right away."

The Red Devils now find themselves eighth in the table and are in danger of missing out on a European spot.