"Roy Keane would have been shown a red card" - Ex-Arsenal star labels Manchester United players 'a disgrace' after 4-0 loss vs Palace

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner was dumbfounded by Manchester United's timid display in their disappointing 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace. Erik ten Hag's men were blown away by the Eagles' youthful attack, with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze running riot on Monday (May 6).

Olise (12', 66'), Jean-Philippe Mateta (40'), and Tyrick Mitchell (58') handed United their worst defeat of the season. It was the first time Palace had done the double over the Red Devils in Premier League history.

Manchester United were second best throughout and Ten Hag struggled to deal with an injury-ridden squad. Casemiro played as a makeshift centre-back but was given a torrid evening by Olise and Eze.

Bendtner described watching United as painful and felt they played without motivation or spirit. The former Arsenal frontman said (via Sport Witness):

"It was horrible. Let’s just tell it like it is. But it was collectively that the whole team collapsed. They seemed slow. They seemed tired. They played without motivation and without spirit. They couldn’t even press together. It was such a terrible game of football for 90 minutes that it was painful to watch."

Olise and Eze were given all sorts of freedom to wreak havoc and the former did so with aplomb to net his first goal. He ran 20 yards to fire in an opener with none of the visiting defense putting a challenge in.

Bendtner slammed United for not getting a handle on the attacking duo. He suggested their iconic former captain Roy Keane would have been sent off for growing frustrated:

"You could see that the Crystal Palace players were just teasing them. I mean, when have you ever seen Crystal Palace players going around teasing Manchester United players because they couldn’t get hold of them? Olise and Eze did whatever they wanted, it was a disgrace to watch. Roy Keane would have been shown a red card. I can reveal that right away."

Manchester United's defeat has jeopardized their hopes for European qualification. They sit eighth with just three games remaining and can't qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Owen Hargreaves expects Arsenal to beat Manchester United this weekend

Owen Hargreaves thinks the Gunners will come out on top.

Ten Hag's men are back in action on Sunday (May 12) when they face league leaders Arsenal. They could have a huge say in the title race as their neighbors Manchester City are just a point behind with a game in hand.

The Gunners travel to Old Trafford which has proven to be a tricky trip. They suffered a 3-1 defeat away to the Red Devils last season.

Owen Hargreaves doesn't expect Arsenal will have any issues winning because his former side can't control games. The former Manchester United midfielder said (via Metro):

"Mikel Arteta does such a great job in formulating game-plans to nullify those threats so I think Arsenal will beat Man United. United can’t control games, the middle of the pitch is so open and Arsenal’s midfield is brilliant with [Martin] Odegaard and [Declan] Rice. So I don’t see United troubling Arsenal."

The north Londoners prevailed in the reverse fixture earlier this season. They clinched a late 3-1 victory at the Emirates on September 3 and will hope for a similar result on Sunday.