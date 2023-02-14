“It’s not funny” – Chelsea fan knocked out by West Ham supporter gets told off by mum while laughing in hospital bed

The Chelsea fan who was knocked out before the draw at West Ham United has released a video from his hospital bed. He wanted to have a laugh at the situation but was told off by his mother.

The trip to the London Stadium turned out to be a memorable one for a Blues fan, but for the wrong reasons. He was knocked out by a West Ham fan even before he got into the stadium as he was mocking another Hammer.

In the video from his hospital bed, the fan wanted to laugh at himself. He was heard saying:

"Sorry, sorry. You've got to have a laugh?"

However, his mother did not have any of it and told him off immediately.

"No, it's not funny,"

Reece James found out about the incident and shared a message right after the game. He called for fans not to resort to violence and said:

"The news has crossed my attention that a fan was punched & knocked out before today's game. I totally understand rivalry and the tension between teams in big games but violence is no answer. I hope he's okay: Appreciate the traveling fans as always. Stick with us and stay safe. See u in Dortmund."

Reece James confident about Chelsea getting back to their best

Reece James has admitted that he is confident in the team Chelsea are building at Stamford Bridge.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Reece James says Chelsea will be one of the best in the world in the future. 🗣️ “I don’t think there’s a trophy we [Chelsea] can’t win. I think with the team we’re building, with all the young players. I think we’re going to be one of the best teams in the world.”Reece James says Chelsea will be one of the best in the world in the future. 🗣️ “I don’t think there’s a trophy we [Chelsea] can’t win. I think with the team we’re building, with all the young players. I think we’re going to be one of the best teams in the world.” Reece James says Chelsea will be one of the best in the world in the future. 🌍 https://t.co/nGGtItUgmm

The Englishman claimed that there is no trophy they cannot compete for once the players get on the same page.

"I don't think there's a trophy we can't win. I think with the team we're building, with all the young players. I think we're going to be one of the best teams in the world."

Despite Chelsea's heavy spending, he is not a big fan of the January transfer window as he believes it distracts players.

"The transfer window is one of my biggest hates because the January period is always so busy with many games and then you have transfer noise, it's all a bit too much."

Chelsea travel to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes