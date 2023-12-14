"It’s funny to read that" - Scott McTominay debunks 'total myth' about youth days with Manchester United 

Manchester United star Scott McTominay has dismissed claims that he played a lot as a striker during his youth. He revealed that while he has done it a couple of times, it does not make him a striker.

McTominay also highlighted that he has played as a center-back for Scotland, but that does not make him a defender. Speaking to FourFourTwo magazine, McTominay said:

"A total myth. It's funny to read that. I think I played as a striker maybe twice when I was going through a bit of a growth spurt. It was to help the youth team out at the time. That doesn't really make me a forward, kind of like how playing at centre-back a couple of times for Scotland doesn't make me a centre-back."

He also addressed the myth while speaking to Manchester United's official website earlier this year, saying:

“People always said: ‘You played as a striker as a kid.' I never played as a striker. I played two games there with [former Reserves coach] Warren Joyce because we had no striker. So, whenever I score a goal, people always say: ‘He used to be a striker, that’s why.’ I never used to be a striker! I’ve always been a midfield player, a number eight, so it is funny when you hear stuff like that.”

McTominay scored twice in the win over Chelsea earlier this month, taking his league tally to five goals for the season.

Manchester United teammate backs Scott McTominay to play as a striker

Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat has stated that Scott McTominay can operate as a striker for them. He joked that the Scotsman might have to fight with Rasmus Hojlund and Antony Marital for the position, saying:

"Maybe he will have to change jobs and play as a striker. We [obviously] have fantastic strikers like Rasmus [Hojlund], Antony, [Anthony] Martial. It is clear that Scott is very important as he scored two goals. What else do I have to say, he was fantastic!"

Manchester United are looking for a striker next summer and The Atheltic have reported that they will not renew the contract of Martial. They have been linked with VfB Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who has a release clause of less than €20 million, as per BILD.