"It’s not funny tonight, is it?" - Jamie Carragher slams Manchester City for banner aimed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

Jamie Carragher has hit out at Manchester City fans for their banner against Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. on Tuesday, February 11. He believes they should have done it after the game and not motivated the Brazilian by displaying it before kick-off.

City fans demonstrated a banner aimed towards Vinicius, that read "Stop Crying Your Heart Out" with Rodri holding the Ballon d'Or. Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher claimed that it was ridiculous from the Manchester City fans as it worked against their club. He said that the winger is one of the best players in the world and that was not ideal from City fans. He said via Metro:

"It’s absolutely ridiculous, why would you do that? I know having a laugh and a joke… but what do you gain from that? Even if it’s the fans, why annoy people? Why wind someone up? Do it at the end of the game if you’ve beat them and knocked them out. I don’t know what you get out of it, what do you gain out of that? It’s not funny tonight, is it? I just don’t like it.

"You know what, if I was a Man City player… if I was coming out and say Steven Gerrard had won the Ballon d’Or and we were playing Real Madrid and he’d beaten one of their players, that’d annoy me if I was a Liverpool player. It’s like a jinx, I don’t like stuff like that."

He added:

"Why wind up some of the best players in the world? Top-level footballers, I know Real Madrid acted like babies not going there [to the Ballon d’Or ceremony] but you act like the proper club.

"Everyone laughed at Real Madrid not going to the Ballon d’Or when it was Vinicius Jr or Ancelotti not picking up the manager of the year, the whole team, that was embarrassing for a club like Real Madrid just because they haven’t won it in one season, someone else won the Ballon d’Or. Man City don’t need to go to what they [Madrid] were doing – have the bit of class."

Vinicius Jr was credited with two assists by UEFA, though his shot was saved by Ederson before the goal was scored by Brahim Diaz.

Manchester City took dig at Vinicius Jr with banned ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester City fans showcased a banner aimed at Vinicius Jr in their UEFA Champions League playoff first-leg clash at the Etihad. It came after the Brazilian star boycotted the Ballon d'Or gala last year after finding out that Rodri was winning the award.

Carlo Ancelotti defended the decision and he said that it was the club's call. He added that the Brazilian star deserved the award in 2024, while Rodri should have won it in 2023.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr got the man of the match in the 3-2 win over Manchester City on Tuesday. The Real Madrid star got two assists in the game – both coming after they went down 2-1 down in the game.

