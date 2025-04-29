“It’s a gamble that isn’t worth taking” - Louis Saha tells Manchester United not to sign 22-year-old star amid transfer rumors

Louis Saha has urged Manchester United not to sign Liam Delap. He believes it would be dangerous for the club to trust a youngster to lead their attack, and it is not a gamble worth taking.

Speaking to Mega Dice, Saha claimed that Manchester United needed an experienced striker to lead their attack. He wants the club to understand that getting another youngster like Rasmus Hojlund would not do them any good and said via Utd District:

"It would be extremely dangerous, risky even, for United to put all their faith in a youngster like Liam Delap. Even if he's a quality player, for me, it's a gamble that isn't worth taking."

"It's his first season, where he's confirming his talent in the Premier League. We definitely can see his quality, and the guy is a very intelligent player for his age, but he's still learning, and he's understanding how to cope with certain types of tactics and certain types of pressure. Bringing in another youngster like Rasmus [Hojlund], even if he has the advantage of being in the Premier League already, I think it's a gamble."

Liam Delap has a £30 million clause this summer following the relegation of Ipswich Town. Chelsea are also keen on getting the striker this summer.

Liam Delap urged to snub move to Manchester United by Gabby Agbonlahor

Gabby Agbonlahor was on talkSPORT earlier this season and claimed that Liam Delap was better than Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund. However, he believes the young striker should not be moving to Manchester United and said via Football 365:

"I'd probably tell him [Delap] not to go there. I feel like it's negative at the moment at Man United. Anyone who goes there bar Fernandes has been a disappointment in recent years. I'd go to a different club. I'd want to go to Arsenal. I could see him at Arsenal, I really could."

"But has he done enough yet to warrant a move to a team that's fighting for the Premier League title? I don't know. Does he need a step in between that. Like a West Ham, they will need a striker in the summer. Maybe that might suit him better. I'm not sure but I do really rate him. He's a great finisher, a big strong lad and he can hold his own in the Premier League."

Manchester United are in the market for a striker and have shown interest in Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian star wants to join a Premier League side and demands €12 million per season.

