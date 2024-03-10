"It's a game of cat and mouse" - Wayne Rooney not a fan of what 2 Manchester United stars did in 2-0 Everton win 

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has hit out at Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford despite both players getting their names on the scoresheet against Everton. Fernandes and Rashford scored from the spot to secure a vital 2-0 win for the Red Devils against Sean Dyche's side on Saturday, March 9.

Despite both players converting their penalties, Wayne Rooney made it abundantly clear that he is not a fan of changing the penalty taker, especially when the team is just 1-0 ahead. Fernandes took the first spot-kick in the 12th minute but handed the ball to Rashford for the second penalty (36'), which infuriated Rooney.

The former Manchester United striker insisted that a club should have only one designated penalty taker. He said, as quoted by Four Four Two:

"I think any club should have one penalty taker. I understand when a player is going through a tough period, but when it’s 1-0 it is risky. The keepers study so much now, Jordan [Pickford] would have known his favourite way, but it is a game of cat and mouse. I used to practice and tell the goalkeepers what way. If I know them - I have scored past all of them - but it can be a bit more nervous."

Erik ten Hag, however, insisted that he has several solid penalty-takers and had no issue with Fernandes letting Rashford take the second spot-kick. He said:

"Marcus is good in the game. In the team, it shows the team spirit. We have more very good penalty takers. We have more. After the first one, he did this in Everton, in this moment he is good and in good spirit."

However, Rooney insisted that Ten Hag would not have said the same had Rashford failed to find the back of the net. He said:

"I’m sure he wouldn’t be saying that if he missed."

Manchester United remain sixth in the Premier League despite their win against Everton with 47 points in 28 games. They trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by eight points and fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points with the two sides playing each other on Sunday, March 10.

Manchester United star opens up on fans chanting his name

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has shared his feelings after hearing his name being chanted by the fans at Old Trafford. The teenager played a key role for the Red Devils in their 2-0 win against Everton on Saturday.

The Argentine attacker won two penalties for his side as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converted them. The Old Trafford faithful were clearly impressed by the 19-year-old as his name was chanted throughout the stadium.

The three-time capped Argentina international admitted it was a dream moment for him. He said:

"It's like a dream with my age. A full Old Trafford stadium chanting my name is incredible. I am very proud and very happy."

He added:

"I think it is very important always to win the game and to get three points. We lost the last two [league] games so I think it is important in that sense if we want to be in the Champions League next season."

Despite his age, Garnacho has already emerged as a key player for Manchester United having already made 73 senior appearances for the Red Devils. He has so far contributed with 12 goals and eight assists for the club.