"It's like a dream" - Manchester United star on fans at Old Trafford chanting his name in 2-0 Everton win

Manchester United prodigy Alejandro Garnacho has opened up on his feelings after hearing his name being chanted by the Old Trafford faithful. The Argentine wonderkid played a decisive role for his side on Saturday, March 9 to ensure his side all three points against a determined Everton side.

Garnacho was a big threat going forward and won his side two penalties, which were converted by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford respectively. Manchester United fans were clearly ecstatic with their No. 17 as they chanted the former Atlético Madrid youngster's name.

The three-time capped Argentina international admitted that it was a dream moment for him. Garnacho said, as quoted by Manutd.com:

"It's like a dream with my age. A full Old Trafford stadium chanting my name is incredible. I am very proud and very happy."

The 19-year-old added:

"I think it is very important always to win the game and to get three points. We lost the last two [league] games so I think it is important in that sense if we want to be in the Champions League next season."

Garnacho has already established himself as an important player for Manchester United at the age of just 19. He has made 73 senior appearances for the Red Devils till date, having contributed 12 goals and eight assists.

The Argentine youngster has been playing on the right flank in recent games and has done pretty well. He has scored seven goals and produced three assists in 37 appearances across competitions this campaign.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag names four players who set the standards in training

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag named four players who set the standards for others in training at the club. The Dutchman heaped praise on the quartet of Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez as the best trainers in the squad. The ex-Ajax manager said:

“Varane, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, and Lisandro Martinez when he is in the training pitch, he is always on the front foot.”

On Saturday, March 9, the Red Devils ended their two-match losing streak with a 2-0 win against Everton at Old Trafford. Alejandro Garnacho won two penalties for his side, with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford converting them.

Manchester United remain sixth in the Premier League despite their win against Everton, with 47 points in 28 games. They trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by eight points and fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points. Villa and Spurs play each other on Sunday, March 10.