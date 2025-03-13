"It’s going to be another interesting knockout round" - Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric on facing Arsenal in UCL Q/Fs

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has opened up on facing Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The veteran midfielder admitted that it would be a tough tie against the Gunners but maintained that he is focused on their next fixture in LaLiga.

Ad

Los Blancos secured a place in the Champions League last eight courtesy of a 4-2 shootout victory (after a 2-2 aggregate score) over local rivals Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Arsenal, meanwhile, trashed Dutch side PSV Eindohven 9-3 on aggregate in their Round of 16 tie.

The two European giants will now trade battle in the Champions League for the first time since 2006. When questioned about facing the Premier League side, Modric said (via Tribal Football):

Ad

Trending

"Well, we will see, there’s still a long way to go until that match. Now we have to focus on Villarreal and go calmly with the international break."

"Arsenal is a very good team and it’s going to be another interesting knockout round. But as I’ve said we need to prepare for Villarreal first, we have to win there and then we will take the time to think about Arsenal," he added.

Ad

Arsenal and Real Madrid last met in the 2005-06 Champions League Round of 16. The Gunners held Los Blancos to a goalless draw at the Emirates before wining 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The north London club progressed to the final that season but lost 2-1 to eventual winners Barcelona.

What Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said about facing Real Madrid in the UCL quarter-final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has his eyes on the Champions League quarterfinal clash with Real Madrid. He has opened up on how his team would approach the match against the Spanish champions.

Ad

When questioned on how he his side would approach the tie against Carlo Ancelotti's side, Artea responded (via TBR Football):

"The first thing is that you have to be at your best when it comes to that for the two games, for every minute."

"Don’t give anything away, because they’re going to take it. And today, we’ve seen that with the two goals that we’ve conceded as well, so that’s a big learning," the manager added.

Arsenal will host Real Madrid at the Emirates in the first-leg on April 8. The return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu will go down eight days later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback