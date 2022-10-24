"It's going to be" - Rio Ferdinand names Manchester United's center-backs following Raphael Varane's injury against Chelsea

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Victor Lindelof to replace Raphael Varane after his injury against Chelsea.

The Red Devils secured a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday, October 22, courtesy of Casemiro's header past Kepa Arrizabalaga late in stoppage time. However, Erik ten Hag's side suffered a massive blow in the game as Varane picked up an injury and had to come off in the 60th minute.

The Frenchman has forged a strong partnership with Lisandro Martinez this season after replacing Harry Maguire at the heart of the defense.

Maguire started the season at center-back alongside Martinez but was replaced by Varane after Manchester United's poor start to the season.

Varane left the pitch in tears and could be a doubt for France in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ferdinand has tipped Lindelof to fill in for Varane during his absence ahead of skipper Harry Maguire.

The Swedish international was chosen to replace Varane at Stamford Bridge, with Maguire not fully recovered from the injury he suffered on international duty in September. Ferdinand said on his Five YouTube channel:

"It seems to me that it isn't going to be Harry Maguire who comes in now. It looks like it's going to be [Victor] Lindelof.

"Lindelof is decent, I think he will come in and do a job, it just depends how long he’s being asked to do that job."

The Manchester United legend also insisted that the club need the duo of Varane and Martinez back playing together as soon as possible. He added:

"Martinez has been top this season but Varane gives us that something different, that speed, that experience and physicality. I think he could be a huge loss.

"You need them two [Varane and Martinez] back together. We’ve seen straight away that those two together make us a different team, it’s as simple as that."

Erik ten Hag has done a pretty commendable job at Manchester United so far

Erik ten Hag has done a pretty solid job so far at Manchester United since taking charge at the club in the summer.

The Red Devis are playing attractive football under the Dutchman and it is pretty evident that they could improve with a few good additions to the side.

Ten Hag has also shown his authority by dropping skipper Maguire and also by punishing Cristiano Ronaldo for his antics.

If Manchester United back the manager in the next transfer window, he could bring the club back to where it used to belong.

