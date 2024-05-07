“It’s going to be a circus again, no doubt” - Julien Laurens highlights key Manchester United problem ahead of summer transfer window

French journalist Julien Laurens reckons Manchester United are going to have a torrid time trying to sell Harry Maguire this summer. The Red Devils are eyeing young Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

United are coming off a humbling 4-0 Premier League loss at Crystal Palace on Monday (May 6). Michael Olise put the hosts in front after 12 minutes before Jean-Philippe Mateta doubled their lead five minutes before half-time.

With Erik ten Hag's side failing to muster a response, Palace scored twice more after the break. Tyrick Mitchell made it 3-0 in the 58th minute before Olise completed his brace eight minutes later to condemn the Red Devils to their 13th league loss of the season.

Maguire - who didn't feature in the loss at Palace - is out of contract next summer. Laurens foresees difficulty for United to move the 31-year-old centre-back this summer, saying on ESPN that the club's difficult season could complicate Maguire's sale and the purchase of Branthwaite:

“If you have a player you need to get rid of and he’s had a good season, it’s easier to sell. If you’re trying to sell a player who has been in shocking form like this United team pretty much all season, good luck.

“They want Branthwaite from Everton. They are trying to swap Maguire and some money for Branthwaite. We are not playing monopoly here, this is not a game. This is a serious business.

He added:

“You just can’t do things like, ‘we love your young centre-back, and we’ve got this old guy that we tried to get rid of for the last two years, who is earning a fortune by the way, why don’t you take Harry Maguire please?’ I can’t wait for the summer. It’s going to be a circus again, no doubt.”

The Red Devils have slumped to eighth in the standings, with 54 points from 35 games, and face a fight to finish in the top-six and qualify for Europe.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a hugely underwhelming season after the highs of 2022-23 when they finished third, won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils finished last in their UEFA Champions League group to crash out of Europe, while their EFL Cup title defence also ended early. They are into another FA Cup final, though, with holders Manchester City, later this month.

Before that, though, Ten Hag's side face a daunting proposition at the weekend, as Premier League leaders Arsenal come calling on Sunday (May 12). The reverse fixture earlier this season saw United lose 3-1 at the Emirates.

The Gunners - riding a four-game winning streak - will look to complete the double against a Manchester United side that seems there for the taking as they pursue their first league title in two decades.