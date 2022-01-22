"It is going to be close" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are set to meet for a third time this month. The London rivals will lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

The sides clashed twice in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, with the Blues winning both legs to advance into the finals with a 3-0 aggregate score. Ahead of their latest encounter, pundit Mark Lawrenson gave his predictions for the tie, stating the home side will win 2-1.

Despite back-to-back derby victories, Thomas Tuchel's side have stuttered in the league recently, dropping nine points in their last four games. They drew consecutively against Brighton and Liverpool before a 1-0 loss to Manchester City and then were held to another 1-1 draw by Brighton and Hove Albion.

The European champions, having led the pack for several weeks, are now 12 points behind leaders City, who also have a game in hand over them.

Yet Lawrenson feels they stand a good chance against a side like Tottenham, who've had struggles of their own.

In his prediction of the match with BBC Sport, the former Premier League defender said:

"I really do think Chelsea have to just deal with their busy schedule and get on with it.

"The Blues are not in good form but it probably helps them that they are playing Tottenham, firstly because they kept them at arm's length in both their Carabao Cup semi-final games recently, and also because this will be feisty and that should bring the best out of Tuchel's team."

Tottenham's unbeaten run to end against Chelsea?

Tottenham, meanwhile, have witnessed an upturn in form lately, barring cup losses to Chelsea.

They're still unbeaten in nine top-flight games under Antonio Conte, winning six, including a stunning stoppage-time comeback victory over Leicester City on Thursday.

Sitting ninth in the league standings at the time of the Italian manager's arrival, the Lilywhites are up to fifth now, sitting eight points behind Chelsea but with four games in hand.

But according to Lawrenson, that unbeaten run is about to end this weekend at Stamford Bridge in a close encounter.

"Spurs still haven't lost in the league under Antonio Conte, in a fantastic run that has lasted nine matches. I think that will end on Sunday, although it is going to be close."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava