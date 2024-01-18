"It's going to be a closer title race" - Liverpool icon Michael Owen names his favorites to win the Premier League this season

Liverpool legend Micahel Owen has named Manchester City as his favorites to win the Premier League title with Liverpool possibly challenging them this season.

The former England striker said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"If you're asking me who I think will win it, I think Manchester City will win it. I thought that at the start of the season and don't want to necessarily change my mind now but I've been very impressed with Liverpool."

He continued:

"Of course they can [win it], they're top of the league and we're past halfway so of course they can win it. I've been really impressed with the way there's been an evolution there - the whole midfield has totally changed - and even though they're getting used to new players, a new system, new everything, they've continued to win, which is a great sign, because I can only see the team getting better and better."

Owen also predicted that it will be a closely-contested title race this season unlike most of the recent seasons.

"I don't think the points total will be what it has been in recent years. I think you'll win it with an eight before as opposed to a nine this year. City will have to drop a little bit from last season points total wise and Liverpool will have to up their game, but it looks like both of those things are happening at the minute so it's going to be a closer title race."

Jurgen Klopp's side are leading the table after 20 games with 45 points but they only have a two-point cushion over Manchester City and Aston Villa, with the latter playing one game more. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur (played one game more) are also very much in the mix with both teams on 40 points.

Pundit claims Liverpool are interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender

TalkSPORT chief football correspondent Alex Crook has claimed that Liverpool could be looking at Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba. The 24-year-old has been a key player for the Bundesliga side since joining the club from Vitória de Guimarães in 2020.

Crook told the talkSPORT:

"They are probably still a little bit light at the heart of their defense. Virgil van Dijk is back to his best this season but hasn't really got a partner. The Bundesliga has been quite a furtile hunting ground for Liverpool in recent months. Edmond Tapsoba at Bayer Leverkusen is one to keep an eye on potentially for the summer as opposed to this window."

He added:

"I think a natural partner for Van Dijk at center back (is needed). Matip I like, Konate's been in there, (Joe) Gomez has played there. But they've never really had a solid partnership at center back."

Tapsoba has so far made 159 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, who are undefeated this season.