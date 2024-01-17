 "One to keep an eye on" - Pundit claims Liverpool could look to partner Virgil van Dijk with 24-year-old Bundesliga star

Liverpool could be looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba soon and partner him with Virgil van Dijk according to talkSPORT chief football correspondent Alex Crook.

Tabsoba's stock has risen in the Bundesliga with Leverkusen where he plays under Reds icon Xabi Alonso. The Burkinabe defender has made 22 appearances across competitions this season, helping his side keep eight clean sheets. He's been crucial as Die Werkself have made an unbeaten start to the campaign and sit top of the Bundesliga.

Van Dijk has been one of the Premier League's best defenders this season, flourishing with Jurgen Klopp's side. The veteran Dutch defender has made 21 appearances across competitions, helping the Merseysiders keep six clean sheets as they sit top of the Premier League.

Crook claims Liverpool may be looking to swoop for Tapsoba to give Van Dijk a consistent partnership in Klopp's defense. He told the aforementioned UK radio station:

"They are probably still a little bit light at the heart of their defense. Virgil van Dijk is back to his best this season but hasn't really got a partner."

Klopp has the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and rising star Jarell Quansah to partner with Van Dijk. But, Crook thinks Tapsoba may be a target in the summer:

"The Bundesliga has been quite a furtile hunting ground for Liverpool in recent months. Edmond Tapsoba at Bayer Leverkusen is one to keep an eye on potentially for the summer as opposed to this window."

Liverpool have shone in defense this season, conceding just 18 goals in the Premier League. This has played a significant role in their table-topping season thus far.

However, Scottish football legend Ally McCoist agrees that Van Dijk could do with a solidified defensive partner:

"I think a natural partner for Van Dijk at center back (is needed). Matip I like, Konate's been in there, (Joe) Gomez has played there. But they've never really had a solid partnership at center back."

Tapsoba has four years left on his contract with Leverkusen after only signing an extension in September 2023. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €40 million and could prove to be a costly asset.

Van Dijk lauds Jarell Quansah amid his breakout season at Liverpool

Jarell Quansah has earned plaudits this season.

Quansah has enjoyed a breakout season at Anfield, earning a prominent run in Klopp's first team. The 20-year-old has made 15 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep six clean sheets while chipping in with one goal.

The three-cap England U21 international's first-team opportunities have come as a result of Matip's injury. The Cameroonian is sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Van Dijk was full of praise for Quansah amid his impressive season thus far (via The Mirror):

"I think every time Jarell has had the opportunity so far he has done well."

Quansah made his senior debut for Liverpool in a 2-1 win against Newcastle United in August. Many are tipping him to become Matip's long-term replacement as the veteran defender's contract expires at the end of the season.