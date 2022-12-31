"It’s not going to be easy" - Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham are plotting move for Chelsea target

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Chelsea target Piero Hincapie. The Ecuadorian centre-back impressed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is one of Bayer Leverkusen's key players.

The likes of Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly courting the player.

TottenhamReports @TottenhamRep



[@FabrizioRomano ] “We can confirm that Piero Hincapie is a player appreciated by Tottenham and from wha I’m told the club have a really good relationship with the agents of the player.” #THFC “We can confirm that Piero Hincapie is a player appreciated by Tottenham and from wha I’m told the club have a really good relationship with the agents of the player.” #THFC[@FabrizioRomano 🌕]

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are also interested in the defender. Speaking on Last Word on Spurs' YouTube channel, the transfer expert claimed:

"Hincapie is appreciated by Tottenham, let me say that Paratici already knew this player when he was at Juventus. He was really young and playing in South America."

He added:

"So Paratici knows the player really well for some time. Hincapie is appreciated it’s true but Bayer Leverkusen want to keep all their players until the end of the season, so it’s not going to be easy, I’m told that Tottenham have a very good relationship with the agents of the player, so let’s see if they decide to act."

Hincapie has played 51 games for Bayer Leverkusen since joining the club from CA Talleres in 2021. He has scored three goals and recorded one assist during his time with the German club.

Spurs, meanwhile, are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 30 points from 16 games and are set to play Aston Villa at home on January 1.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte heaped praise on Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris - Premier League

Hugo Lloris has been rock solid between the sticks for Spurs since joining the club from Olympique Lyon in 2012 and is also the club captain. However, he has received some criticism for his form this season, with Tottenham reportedly looking at alternatives.

Antonio Conte backed the French shot-stopper as he said (via Mirror):

"I think we lose time if we talk about Hugo because his career speaks for itself. We are talking about one of the best keepers in the world in the past ten years, I can tell you only this and I repeat that we will lose time when we speak about Hugo because we are talking about a top keeper and a top man, especially. I think he will play and will continue to play for many years."

Conte further said:

“I don’t know how many years he’s played for Tottenham, but he’s a guarantee for us. He was on the bench against Brentford, but now he’s ready and I expect to see both keepers play on Sunday.”

Lloris has played 437 games for Spurs, keeping 148 clean sheets.

Poll : 0 votes