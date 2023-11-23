"It’s not going to be easy" - Liverpool star Harvey Elliott previews heavyweight clash against Manchester City

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott sees a tough fixture in their upcoming Premier League encounter against Manchester City on Saturday, November 25. The English midfielder, however, believes his side will bring their A-game after a productive international break.

Jurgen Klopp's side will lock horns with the Cityzens at the Etihad this weekend, with kick-off at 12:30 p.m. (GMT). The German manager has expressed his disapproval of lunch-time kick-offs on multiple occasions in the past, bemoaning playing football at such odd times.

Liverpool stars Luis Diaz, Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister, and Darwin Nunez have just traveled back to Merseyside this week from South America after their international fixtures. The South American footballers certainly will be weary after long hours of travel.

Elliott admitted this adds to what will already be a tough clash against Manchester City, telling Echo:

“Yeah, definitely (it’s hard). Especially with the South Americans as well, travelling and everything, but we can't use that as an excuse. It’s the same for City as well. We just need to, obviously as soon as we get back, start preparing for that game."

He added:

"We need to make sure we're mentally there and not focused on the bits before. We need to make sure we’re prepared and ready to go. It's going to be a tough game at the Etihad, especially against a worldclass team as well. It’s not going to be easy."

Elliott concluded:

"But I think we've had a good international break and we can take it into the weekend.”

Elliott has made 16 appearances across competitions for Liverpool this season and provided one assist.

“This is a pivotal weekend" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester City

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has backed Manchester City to secure a 3-1 win over Liverpool this weekend. The pundit also predicted that the reigning champions will defend their crown if they grab all three points against the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently second in the Premier League table as they have re-entered the title race this season. The Reds are only one point behind leaders Manchester City.

This weekend's heavyweight clash will be a battle for the top spot and it could prove to be a decisive factor in this season's title race, according to Savage. He told Planet Sport:

“This is a pivotal weekend. If City win it, I would almost say, give City the title. I think City win it because their record against Liverpool at the Etihad is so good. I’m going with a City 3-1 win even without Haaland. If Haaland plays, I think he might get a brace, but pivotal weekend."

Manchester City won the fixture 4-1 in the Premier League last season.