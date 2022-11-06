“It’s going to be fun for sure” – Aubameyang breaks silence on facing Arsenal for the first time since joining Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that he is looking forward to facing Arsenal for the first time since joining Chelsea from Barcelona this summer.

The Gabon international left for Camp Nou in January after mutually terminating his contract at the Emirates. After an impressive first season in Spain where he scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 23 games across competitions, he was sold to Chelsea this summer.

Aubameyang is somewhat of an icon at Arsenal. He registered 92 goals and 21 assists in 163 games across competitions during his four-year stay at the North London club.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker even has an Arsenal tattoo on his right hand. The Gunners are primed to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in an important Premier League clash on Sunday, November 6.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: "I gave everything for Barça. I came giving up more money because it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In Barcelona I was in a dream and I didn't want to wake up." 🗣Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: "I gave everything for Barça. I came giving up more money because it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In Barcelona I was in a dream and I didn't want to wake up." https://t.co/3BSZSbsQJq

This is the first time Aubameyang will face the Arsenal in opposition colors. Speaking to BT Sport (h/t Metro) ahead of the game, Aubemeyang gave his thoughts on facing his old club while playing for one of their arch-rivals.

He said:

"Yes, definitely a very exciting game and also because they are doing well at the moment. Yeah, before I was on the other side. And of course I have some memories of a few games I played against Chelsea now it’s going to be so much different."

He continued:

"But hopefully we can win this game and we play at home so I think it’s going to be really exciting and yeah, I’m looking forward to it. It’s a big week coming and we will try to give everything to make the most of it. The first game is at home against Arsenal I think it’s going to be fun for sure."

Graham Potter says derby vs Arsenal is 'interesting' game for Chelsea striker

Manager Graham Potter has claimed that Aubameyang's history with Arsenal makes the upcoming London derby an interesting game for him.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game (h/t Football.London), the English tactician said:

"A big game. It’s a London derby. Two good teams. Arsenal are doing really well. History makes it an interesting one for Auba, but the past is the past. We’re just looking at the game."

The 33-year-old has been signed as a short-term solution to their striking problems and his contract expires in the summer of 2024. Aubameyang has been a useful asset for Potter this campaign, scoring thrice and providing one assist in 11 games across competitions.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes