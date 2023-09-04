“It’s not going to happen” - Ex-Chelsea star explains why Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah will not join Barcelona or Real Madrid 

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer doesn't expect Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to join either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

There is much speculation over Salah's future as he has received proposals from Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad. The Reds rejected a £150 million bid from the Saudi side three days ago but a second £200 million offer is being weighed up.

The 31-year-old has two years left on his contract and is viewed as Liverpool's protagonist. He has bagged two goals and as many assists in four league games already this season.

Schwarzer doesn't see him leaving the Reds for any other Premier League or La Liga giants Barcelona or Real Madrid. He told BBC Radio 5Live:

“I don’t think Mo Salah would be interested in leaving Liverpool for any other club, certainly not in the Premier League. And, outside of that, would he still have the opportunity to go to a Real Madrid or a Barcelona, or whoever else there is?"

The Australian pundit went on to explain that there was no chance the Egyptian superstar would head to Barca. He reckons Madrid's goal is to eventually sign Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe:

“Barcelona, absolutely not. It’s not going to happen. And Real Madrid, I don’t think so. I think they have moved in a different direction. Kylian Mbappe is their target and that’s where it’s going.”

Both the Blaugrana and Los Blancos were on the lookout for blockbuster signings this summer. The Catalan giants tried luring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou but he declined to due to their financial situation. They instead signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

Meanwhile, Madrid's former captain Karim Benzema left for Al Ittihad earlier this summer. They were left in need of a new goalscoring machine but summer signing Jude Bellingham has stepped up to the plate. The English midfielder has already bagged five goals in just four games.

Thus, a move to Saudi may be the most likely destination for Salah if he does depart Liverpool. Schwarzer added:

“What turns his head initially is the money attraction, of course. But because of the religion and the opportunity to go and be the face of a league."

The Saudi Pro League is on the rise following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in January. Many world-class talents have followed suit including Benzema, Neymar, and N'Golo Kante.

The Liverpool hero would also be reunited with familiar faces if he headed to Saudi as his former teammates Fabinho and Jordan Henderson ply their trade there.

Al Ittihad are reportedly preparing new offer but Liverpool are insisting Salah isn't for sale

Mohamed Salah's future is up in the air with three days left of the Saudi transfer window.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are standing firm over their stance that Salah isn't for sale. However, Al Ittihad are prepared to make a second offer for the two-time PFA Player of the Year.

The package that the Saudi giants are putting together is £175 million with over £120 million guaranteed. However, Al-Numoor are even considering going to £200 million which would include less achievable add-ons.

Salah arrived at Anfield in 2017 from AS Roma for £34.4 million and he has become a hero in Merseyside. He has bagged 188 goals and 81 assists in 309 games across competitions. The Egyptian star has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup. He has finished as top scorer in the English top-flight on three occasions.