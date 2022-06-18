“It’s going to be hard” – Paul Merson makes bold claim on Cristiano Ronaldo under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes it is going to be hard for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. He claimed the Dutchman would want everyone to press, something Merson doesn't think the Portuguese star would do.

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United last summer from Juventus and played a vital role last season. He ended up as the club's top scorer with 24 goals across all competitions. However, he couldn't help them win silverware or qualify for the Champions League.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has said he isn’t surprised that manager Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford next season. dlvr.it/SRxPTk Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has said he isn’t surprised that manager Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford next season. dlvr.it/SRxPTk

In his Daily Star column, Merson spoke about the Portuguese's influence on the team next season. He claimed it might be hard for Ten Hag to expect his players to press as they did under him at Ajax. He said:

"I'm sure Erik ten Hag wants to play a certain way. He'll want United to play like Ajax. To press and move the ball quickly. But it's going to be hard for a team with Cristiano Ronaldo in it to be a high-intensity pressing team. He's not going to be chasing down every ball is he?"

He added:

"If the manager gets them in the top four I think he's done a great job. I really do. He needs to consolidate and just get them into the Champions League. United fans shouldn't expect much more."

The Red Devils finished sixth in the league last season with their worst ever Premier League points tally (58).

Cristiano Ronaldo keen on working with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Soon after Manchester United appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the club's official website about the appointment. He welcomed the Dutchman to the club and spoke highly of his time at Ajax.

He said:

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well."

He added:

"I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Cristiano Ronaldo: "I wish him [Ten Hag] the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies." [mu] #mufc Cristiano Ronaldo: "I wish him [Ten Hag] the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies." [mu] #mufc

Manchester United will need reinforcements if they are to challenge for trophies but they haven't signed anyone so far in this transfer window.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far