"It’s going to be harder" - Pundit issues warning to Liverpool after transfer mistake

Former England international striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool will find it difficult to keep up with Manchester City this season.

The Reds lost out to Pep Guardiola's side in the Premier League title race by just a single point last season. Jurgen Klopp's side won the FA Cup and the League Cup while losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Agbonlahor, a former Aston Villa striker, has claimed that the Merseyside club might struggle to challenge City this season.

The 35-year-old has insisted that the Sky Blues have significantly strengthened themselves with the signings of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips. He told Football Insider:

“They [Liverpool] can compete. For me, it’s going to be very hard for them to win the Premier League and the Champions League."

“Man City are a level above now. To bring Alvarez, to bring in Haaland and Kalvin Phillips. They’ve strengthened."

Agbonlahor has also cast his doubts on the club-record signing of Darwin Nunez by the Reds.

The former Aston Villa attacker has insisted that Klopp's side could miss Sadio Mane and have made a mistake by not signing another midfielder. He added:

“Liverpool have brought in Nunez who still has a lot to learn. You don’t know which way it’s going to go with him. He could be unbelievable or it could take him a season."

“To lose Mane, to not bring in another midfielder. It’s going to be harder for them to keep up with Man City.”

Can Liverpool continue to fight for trophies next season?

It has been quite an eventful summer transfer window at Anfield, with the Reds signing three players in the form of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay.

While Carvalho and Ramsay look like future-prospects for the club, expectations will be high from Nunez because of the massive fee he has commanded. The former Benfica striker was roped in by the Reds for a whooping £85 million.

Liverpool have also been dealt a major blow with their star Sadio Mane joining Bayern Munich. It remains to be seen how the Merseyside club will cope without the Senegalese superstar, who has been a key part of Klopp's plans since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Reds have managed to tie their star forward Mohamed Salah for three more years which will definitely act as a boost both on and off the pitch.

