"It's going to be horrible" - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reveals he's 'dreading' Jurgen Klopp's final day at the club

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has shared his thoughts on the impending exit of manager Jurgen Klopp, who is set to leave the club once the season ends. The Reds will have a new manager for the first time since 2015 when the German was first appointed.

Klopp announced earlier this year about his decision to leave Anfield once the season ends, citing a loss of energy as the reason behind his decision. The German manager has earned his status as one of the finest managers in the history of the club. He has won nearly all the major trophies he competed for.

Meanwhile, Klopp named Virgil Van Dijk as the captain before the start of the season, replacing Jordan Henderson, who moved to Al-Ettifaq. The Dutchman has more than warranted the role this season, including scoring an extra-time winner in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Van Dijk spoke with ITV about the upcoming exit of Klopp, revealing that he dreads the moment when he actually leaves. The experienced defender, however, believes that ending the season on a winning note would be important to ease the hurt of Klopp leaving.

He said via Fabrizio Romano:

“I'm an emotional person, I don't like to say goodbyes. It's going to be horrible!

“As captain I'll probably speak a little bit, that day I'll dreading. It makes it easier if we have success, that's the aim now."

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup and are currently leading the Premier League standings with only nine games left. They are in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League, where they will face Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Klopp will be eager for his side to achieve success in their remaining competitions to end his time at Anfield with more silverware.

Liverpool handed boost as Sheffield United tie nears

The Reds have received a boost as they prepare to face strugglers Sheffield United (20th) at Anfield on Thursday, April 4. Liverpool will have Curtis Jones back in the squad for the game, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp.

In his press conference ahead of the tie against the Blades, Klopp shared updates from his squad in terms of player availability. England U-21 international Jones will be in the squad after missing over a month through injury.

Jones has featured prominently for the Reds when fit, making 28 appearances for the side across all competitions, with five goals and three assists. The midfielder will look to play a central role for Liverpool in what remains of the season.

Poll : Will Liverpool win the PL this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion