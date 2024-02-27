"It’s going to be a long day, man" - Rio Ferdinand makes early prediction for PL clash between Manchester City and Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the Red Devils will lose against city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on March 3.

United lost 2-1 against Fulham at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, February 24. They are sixth in the league standings, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and a further 15 behind City.

They will next face Nottingham Forest away in the FA Cup fifth round on February 28. Following that, they will travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City. Speaking about the clash, Ferdinand isn't confident in Manchester United's ability to beat their city rivals. He said (via Metro):

"It’s going to be a long day, man. It’s hard enough to go to the Etihad anyway, but we’re going there with no confidence. I think we get beat by two goals. Convincingly."

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 17 games across competitions. They beat Bournemouth away 1-0 in their last game and will next face Luton Town away in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday, February 27.

City beat Manchester United 3-0 in the reverse fixture in October. Erling Haaland scored a brace while Phil Foden scored the third goal.

Rio Ferdinand on Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United

Amidst the Red Devils' disappointing season, there has been immense speculation about Erik ten Hag's future at the club. Moreover, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe buying a minority stake in Manchester United, people expect to see big changes across the club.

When asked if he thinks Ten Hag will retain his job at the end of the season, Ferdinand said:

"It depends how [he finishes the season]. If he runs it close and they see an upturn in form and an upturn in the environment at the training ground. And if they can see something where it’s like, 'Okay we can see what it looks like going into next season maybe, if we add the right pieces to it as well.'

"But if they don’t finish the season well and they’re losing games and it looks like the dressing room ain’t a harmonious place… and one thing I would say is, I don’t think Jim Ratcliffe and his team are shy of making big decisions."

Ten Hag was appointed Manchester United's manager in the summer of 2022. He led them to the Carabao Cup triumph and a third-place finish in the Premier League last season.

This season, however, they are sixth in the league and have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup.