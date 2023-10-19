“It’s going to be very special to play with all of them” – Vitor Roque names 3 Barcelona stars he cannot wait to play with

Young forwatd Vitor Roque is inching closer to his Barcelona move and is confident of adapting well at the club. He is looking forward to playing with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Roque said he was waiting to get on the pitch with the best players in the world. He believes they will make it easy for him to adapt to the new league. He said:

"I'm sure the adaptation is going to be very easy. I'm going to work hard every day to adapt as soon as possible. Playing alongside the best in the world and playing for a club like that, I think things are going to be easier in terms of adapting."

When quizzed about the players he was looking forward to playing with, he added:

“Lewandowski, Raphinha, and now Lamine Yamal. It's going to be very special to play with all of them."

The Brazilian is set to join from Athletico Paranaense for a reported €30 million fee with another €31 million in add-ons. The Catalan side reportedly want him to join in January, but the Brazilian side are hoping to keep him until the summer.

Deco confident about Barcelona's new signing

Deco also spoke to Mundo Deportivo about Victor Roque and claimed that the Brazilian has the technical quality to hit the ground running at the club. He added that the striker has a strong personality and said:

"A player who plays for Barcelona, regardless of his technical quality, must be brave, possess a strong personality, and not be affected by pressure. Vitor has that, he has a strong personality to face a challenge like playing for Barcelona at this age."

He said that the club are working to get him in January and added:

"From the first minute it was clear with Athletico Paranaense that Vitor could only come from January, which was one of the conditions of the agreement, but we will try. Let's see what we can do. He is a player that we have signed for the present and for the future, we believe a lot in him, but we have to wait a little and see how we can fix this. If he is not now, he will be in July for sure."

Chelsea and Arsenal were also linked with Roque, but he opted to join the Catalan side.