"It’s going to take a big fee to get him" - Arsenal and Tottenham told they have to pay huge fee to sign FIFA World Cup winner

Alexis Mac Allister, who has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, could flourish at a larger club, according to former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor.

In an interview with Football Insider, the former striker also noted that it would take a significant fee to convince Brighton & Hove Albion to part with the 23-year-old midfielder.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor praised the Argentina superstar:

“I’ve been really impressed with him at Brighton and thought he was a very good player. Then for Argentina, he’s done very well as well. Maybe he’s one of those players who, when he’s playing with better players, he plays better.

“Maybe he would be better if he went to a bigger club and you’d get more out of him. Brighton were very clever to get him signed up before the World Cup. I’m sure it’s going to take a big fee to get him out.”

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Brighton's World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is being targeted by Arsenal and Atlético Madrid.



(Source: AS) Brighton's World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is being targeted by Arsenal and Atlético Madrid.(Source: AS) 🚨 Brighton's World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is being targeted by Arsenal and Atlético Madrid. (Source: AS) https://t.co/Tk3urQ9kWg

Mac Allister played a vital role for Argentina during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. He appeared in six of their seven matches and contributed a goal and an assist.

According to Daily Mail, his strong performances during the tournament have reportedly caught the attention of several top clubs, including Tottenham, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Blessed Alexis Mac Allister got to play with Lionel Messi. His father Carlos got to play with Diego Maradona.Blessed Alexis Mac Allister got to play with Lionel Messi. His father Carlos got to play with Diego Maradona.Blessed 🐐 https://t.co/udCgNMW27z

Mac Allister joined Brighton from Boca Juniors in January 2019 for a fee of £7 million. However, he was initially loaned back to the Argentine club before joining the Seagulls on a permanent basis. Since then, he has made 77 Premier League appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists.

His performances for Argentina during the World Cup have no doubt only increased the interest in his services, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the coming months. Regardless of where he ends up, there is no doubt that Mac Allister has the ability to make a significant impact on the pitch.

Brighton chief Paul Barber praises Mac Allister amidst interest from Tottenham and Arsenal

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has had positive words to say about midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, stating that the attention he has received from Arsenal and Spurs is a "nice problem to have."

Speaking to BBC Sport (via Daily Mail), he stated:

"Of course, when staff and players do well, as we've seen in the last few months, they do attract the interest of other big clubs. These are clubs that are wealthier and have the chance to give players a new level, we understand that and we're not naive to that."

Alexis Mac Allister will be looking to give his current employer Brighton some clarity about his future as he gears up for a seemingly busy January transfer window during which he will attract a lot of attention.

Arsenal and Tottenham, who are both fighting at the top of the table, will keep a close watch on his situation.

