“It’s going to be tense” – Dimitar Berbatov predicts winner of title decider between Manchester City and Aston Villa

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has given his prediction for Manchester City's final day Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday, May 22.

The Sky Blues host Steven Gerrard's side at the Etihad knowing that a win will retain their top-flight crown, a fourth in the last five years.

Liverpool are a point behind them and take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on the same day. They will need the Birmingham outfit to cause an upset and beat City which could then send the title to Anfield instead.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The Premier League title race will be decided on Sunday The Premier League title race will be decided on Sunday 🏆 https://t.co/Yuqts37GVt

Berbatov feels it could make for an incredible story if Villa manager Steven Gerrard is able to help his former club win the league. However, he doesn't expect that to happen and backs Manchester City to comfortably prevail 3-1.

He told BetFair (via Mirror):

“Oh my God, what a story it will be if Steven Gerrard gets a result against City, he can finally win Liverpool the title. City had the chance to pretty much wrap things up last weekend against West Ham, and they drew, but I can’t see them letting this chance slip, they have to win and they are used to this situation, but it’s going to be tense and Villa could exploit the pressure on them.”

Manchester City saw their five-match winning run in the league end with a 2-2 draw with West Ham United last weekend (May 15). However, a repeat is unlikely on the final day.

The holders have home advantage and boast a ruthless attack that could prove too hot for Villa to handle.

A sixth Premier League title beckons the Sky Blues.

Liverpool can look forward to UCL final with Manchester City in pole position for the Premier League title

Liverpool can but wish for Villa to stop Manchester City but it's a big ask from them. The Reds might as well focus on winning the Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28.

With two cup titles in the bag already in the form of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp's side could win a third this season. They face the mighty Real Madrid, who beat them 3-1 in the Kiev showpiece four years ago to complete their three-peat.

B/R Football @brfootball



The 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOLThe 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOLThe 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 💪 https://t.co/42IvgAu75H

The current Liverpool squad are much stronger from their 2018 selves. However, Los Blancos have bulldozed their way here following a series of remarkable comebacks.

The Champions League is in their DNA and haven't lost in the competition's final since 1981 - also against Liverpool in Paris.

Could lightning strike twice?

Edited by Aditya Singh