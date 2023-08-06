"It's going to be tight" - Danny Murphy names the three Premier League clubs that will get relegated this season

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has named his pick for three clubs who will get relegated at the end of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. He has predicted Bournemouth to go down to the Championship next season along with newly promoted sides Luton Town and Sheffield United.

Luton Town incredibly earned their promotion last season, beating Coventry on penalties in the Promotion Play-offs final. However, Murphy reckons they won't be able to compete in the English top flight.

He has also backed Sheffield United to get relegated due to their lack of investment and competition from other teams. The Blades have only signed four players so far this summer, including defender Auston Trusty from Arsenal.

In his column for Daily Mail, Murphy wrote:

"Luton is an incredible story and they have done brilliantly to get to the Premier League but they will go straight back down."

He added:

"I have been wrong about Sheffield United before on that front but the investment Premier League clubs are making, the quality they are bringing in, it’s going to be so hard for them to do what Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth did last season."

For the final relegation spot, Murphy has picked Bournemouth. He believes new manager Andoni Iraola won't be able to help the Cherries avoid relegation amidst competition from clubs around them, as he wrote:

"It’s going to be tight for the final spot between Forest, Burnley, Bournemouth and Everton."

"I know the new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is highly-regarded but he’s going to have to cut his teeth on the job with no previous Premier League experience and, by all accounts, likes to play front-foot chaotic football."

Murphy added:

"Although they have made some good signings, especially Justin Kluivert, I think the experience of Steve Cooper and Sean Dyche, as well as Vincent Kompany’s knowledge of the league, will give them the edge."

Bournemouth had an eventful 2022-23 season after being promoted.

They faced the prospect of relegation early in the campaign, suffering a 9-0 hammering against Liverpool as well. However, after Scott Parker's sacking, former manager Gary O'Neil turned the Cherries' season around as they finished 15th.

Danny Murphy's predictions for 2023-24 Premier League season

The former midfielder also shared some other predictions for the upcoming Premier League season in his column for Daily Mail.

Murphy has backed Manchester City to win their fourth title in a row, making it six in seven years. He predicted Arsenal will finish second again followed by Liverpool and Manchester United.

He reckons Aston Villa will surprise everyone with their performances. The Villans, who faced relegation at one point last season, bounced back brilliantly after Unai Emery's appointment in October. He helped them finish seventh and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Murphy also backed Erling Haaland to continue his goalscoring exploits and lift the Golden Boot again. The Norwegian broke the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League campaign, scoring 36 goals in 35 games in his debut season with Manchester City.