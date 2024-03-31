“It’s gonna go down to the wire” Declan Rice weighs up the importance of Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City amid title race

Declan Rice is adamant that the title race will remain wide open no matter the result of Arsenal's trip to Manchester City today (March 31).

The Gunners are top of the league with 10 games remaining. They are level on points with Liverpool but have a superior goal difference (7).

Manchester City trail those two title rivals by a point heading into the clash with Arsenal at the Etihad. They are slight favorites to beat Mikel Arteta's side as they're unbeaten at home against the north Londoners since January 2015.

However, Rice doesn't think the title race will be determined by events that unfold at the Etihad today. The England international told Sky Sports:

"I've read a lot of things recently where people are saying 'If one team loses or the other team wins then they're out of it'. I think the fact there's only one or two points in it, it's gonna go down to the wire no matter what happens."

Arsenal have been flourishing since the turn of the year and have won their last eight league games. They're the Premier League's top scorers (70) and have blown teams away with their fast brand of football.

Rice explained how the Gunners will approach their game against Manchester City. He insisted that no matter the result it won't define the season:

"We wanna go there and have a really strong impact, start fast, lay a marker down and carry on where we've left off from. But look I wouldn't say it will define a season but it can definitely help what happens in the end."

Declan Rice, 25, has been a massive hit since joining Arsenal from West Ham United last summer for a club record £105 million. He's registered six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions.

The English midfielder is hoping to win his first Premier League title. He captained West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season and has found himself in a title race now at the Emirates.

Pep Guardiola confirms Declan Rice turned Manchester City down for Arsenal

Pep Guardiola admits he tried signing Declan Rice.

Manchester City were also in the race to sign Declan Rice last summer. The Cityzens reportedly proposed a £90 million (including add-ons) deal to West Ham but this was rejected.

Arsenal beat their title rivals to Rice's signature and he's been a mainstay in Arteta's side since. He's majorly helped them in their mission to get redemption over City for last season's agonizing defeat in the title race.

Pep Guardiola opened up on Manchester City's attempts to sign Rice ahead of their clash with Arsenal. The treble-winning coach said (via GOAL):

"Sometimes here we have many players we wanted and they didn't decide to join us. He's (Rice) not the first one who we wanted who didn't join us. We have a long list."

Guardiola bolstered his midfield last summer by signing Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He reacted to Ilkay Gundogan's departure after the German joined Barcelona once his contract expired.

However, Declan Rice has outshone Kovacic and Nunes who are struggling for starting roles under Guardiola. He's arguably been Arsenal's most important player, backed by a winner against Luton Town (4-3) and a man-of-the-match performance against West Ham (6-0).