“It’s a good challenge” - Zlatan Ibrahimovic says Lionel Messi is at a ‘very ambitious club that’s rising’ in PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that Lionel Messi is in for a good challenge at PSG. The AC Milan striker added the Argentine was at a very ambitious club, which is perfect for him.

Barcelona could not renew Lionel Messi's contract at Camp Nou and the Argentine had to leave in the summer. PSG were ready to sign him up straight away and the Frenchman wrapped things up quickly.

Zlatan was speaking to Telefoot when they asked him about Lionel Messi's move to Paris Saint-German. The former PSG claimed the move was a good challenge for the Argentine as he has joined a very ambitious club. He said:

“It’s a good challenge for Messi. He will try something new after a long period at Barcelona and he’s going to a very ambitious club that wants to win and is rising.”

Lionel Messi needs time to adapt at PSG: Djibril Cisse

Meanwhile, Djibril Cisse has admitted Lionel Messi needs time to adapt at Paris Saint-Germain but believes the issue is off the pitch. Cisse claims the Argentine has moved to a different country after spending most of his life in Barcelona and is finding it hard to adapt.

While speaking with L'Equipe, Cisse said:

"[Lionel] Messi's problem, if we can speak of a problem, is that he's a human being. He has emotions. He has lifestyle habits. For more than twenty years, he was in his element, in Barcelona. And there, we take him, we put him in another environment and we say to him: 'Go ahead, perform.' But he changed his life."

Cisse added:

"His family has changed their life. We must give him time to adapt, even if his name is [Lionel] Messi. The life of a football player is impacted by his private life. For me, it's not a football problem."

The Frenchman was unwilling to focus completely on Lionel Messi and took the opportunity to praise the players in the Ligue 1. He claimed that the players in the French top-flight were not afraid to make challenges and were making this hard for the PSG star.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lionel Messi is yet to find the back of the net in the league but has netted thrice in the Champions League.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar