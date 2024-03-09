"It’s not good for him" - Xavi dismisses claims that Barcelona youngster is similar to Lionel Messi

Barcelona manager Xavi has dismissed Lamine Yamal comparisons with Lionel Messi despite the 16-year-old's prodigious talent.

Yamal broke into Barca's first team last season and has become a key figure in Xavi's side. The youngster has made 37 appearances across competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

Some have compared Yamal with Messi due to the youngster's flashy style of play. Xavi, though, dismissed the notion, saying that comparisons with one of the best ever won't help Yamal. The Barca boss said (via Barca Universal):

“I think they should not be compared. Anyone will lose when compared to Messi. We’re talking about the best player in the history of this sport. He should not be compared.”

Xavi added:

“It does not benefit Lamine Yamal when you compare him to Messi. It’s true that he has Leo-esque flashes, but it’s not good for him. It’s better to not compare them.”

Xavi also added that he hasn't heard any negative opinions regarding Yamal's impact on the team. The Barcelona manager, though, expects the criticism to start soon:

“I haven’t seen any negative opinions on Lamine’s importance for the team yet, but surely they will soon start. ‘The 16 year olds are carrying the team.’ But no, there hasn’t been anything negative yet."

He added:

“Nobody should say anything negative regarding Lamine Yamal, but here you always criticize players to praise others. Lamine was not having his best game but he made the difference.”

Lionel Messi's Barcelona story has similarities with Lamine Yamal's

Much like Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi started as a prodigious talent out of the La Masia academy. The Argentine went on to become arguably the greatest-ever player in Barcelona's history.

He made 778 appearances across competitions, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists. Messi won 34 trophies with Barca, including three UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles.

Lionel Messi left La Blaugrana in 2021, as the club were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules.

After two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentina captain is now at MLS club Inter Miami, whom he joined on a free transfer last summer.