“It’s not as good as people think” – Ex-footballer opens up on challenges after moving into adult industry

Former Crystal Palace academy footballer Damian Oliver recently revealed the hard life of being an actor in the adult industry. Oliver, who once had the dream of playing in the Premier League, started a career in adult films after a spell in jail.

His career in the industry was initially as a part-time, as Oliver used to work as a painter and decorator as his main job. The footballer spoke about his first experience of being in a porn shoot.

He said (via Daily Star):

"That was terrifying, being on my first set, the camera guy there was a big bald Irishman, he was quite scary - I’ve got to get my d**k out in front of him and start f***ing, It was like laminate flooring, and I was butt-naked and sweating, and I was slipping in my own sweat. We had to keep cutting, I had her bent over the sofa but I kept slipping all across the floor, they had to keep wiping the floor down, I was just a dripping mess."

Speaking about people whose words motivated him to pursue a career in the porn industry, the former footballer said:

"People used to say to me, 'you're doing it all anyway... you might as well get paid for it'," he explained.But it wasn't until I had the confidence to actually do it, [that I realised] it was a whole different ball game."

Oliver added that he found out first hand that a career in porn is not as good as one in football. He said:

"When I was at Crystal Palace, if I'd have stayed with them, then I could have been earning a lot more playing football. I used to fight as well, maybe that could have gone somewhere. I was good at both of those things, but being a porn star, I thought that would be just as good. But it's not as good as people think."

