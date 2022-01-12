"It’s all in a good place" - Jurgen Klopp provides intriguing update on 'world-class' Liverpool star's future 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed superstar Mohamed Salah is keen to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future. The German is positive that a deal is just around the corner and believes fans understand the workings within the club.

Klopp answered various questions surrounding Salah's future at the club following the Egyptian's interview with GQ Magazine. In the interview, the 29-year-old winger has stated that his future is in the hands of the club.

Klopp is convinced the deal will happen at its own pace and claimed that everything is in a "good place."

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool's game against Arsenal, he said:

"First and foremost, nowadays especially, I think it’s dangerous with these interview things when you didn’t speak to the player himself. So, there is nothing what would be unexpected. We know, I know, Mo wants to stay, we want Mo to stay. That’s the point where we are and that these things take time, I cannot change. Sorry. But I think it’s all in a good place. Nothing else to say."

Jurgen Klopp faced a follow-up question on why the deal has not been done yet. In response, the 54-year-old explained that there are various parties involved in the deal, negotiations with whom take time.

"Because things take time," he said. "There are so many things what you have to do in these negotiations and there is, by the way, a third party: the agent is there as well. But there’s nothing to worry about, it’s a normal process.

"Nobody has to worry, it’s just the situation we are in," he added. "Really, all fine. It’s not done, that’s why we didn’t get this news, but we are in talks."

Mohamed Salah has 18 months remaining on his Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah has been one of Liverpool's most important players in recent seasons. The winger currently has 18 months remaining on his Liverpool contract.

Salah has been Liverpool's main source of goals this season, having netted 23 times in 26 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. The 29-year-old is currently on international duty with Egypt, who are competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

It is worth noting that the Reds spent the entire 2021 summer renewing contracts for some of their key first-team players. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson have all penned extensions with the club.

However, contracts have yet to be offered to Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

