“It’s been good playing with them this season” – Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits he has enjoyed playing alongside Chelsea duo this season

Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek recently expressed his delight at playing alongside Jorginho and Mateo Kovcic in midfield for the Blues.

Loftus-Cheek has made 14 appearances for the London-based club so far this campaign, registering one assist to his name.

The midfielder has been playing in the middle of the park since Maurizio Sarri's time at the club.

When asked about the experience of playing in the position, Loftus-Cheek said (via football.london):

"It's a long while – 2019 – since [I was playing in midfield under Sarri]. It's good playing in midfield with Jorgi and Mateo and finding a balance with them, getting a better understanding of how they play. It's been good playing with them this season.

"This is the most I've played for Chelsea consistently and that's another positive. When I look at my career, I'm trying to pick up as many of positives as I can because it's been tough for me."

Loftus-Cheek further stated that he is a big fan of tennis and recently went to meet British icon Andy Murray. The 26-year-old spoke about the experience:

"I went to see Andy train and play in Surbiton, I'm a big fan of tennis. We had a chat when the Lever Cup was on and it was good to see how he sees his career and the injuries that he carried through it.

"It was a good chat to compare our careers really and injuries have been a big part. But now I feel good, physcially strong and fit, and being injury free for two years is a big part of it."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek opined on Graham Potter's impact at Chelsea

Graham Potter has done a tremendous job for Chelsea since taking over from Thomas Tuchel in September. When asked about the impact that the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager has had on his side, Loftus-Cheek said:

"When he first came in, we had a few chats on where he sees me playing, what he thinks I can achieve as a player and it's good to have that chat when he comes in, you know where he sees you and it gives you a platform to perform.

"It feels very fresh when he came in and he's had these chats with every player and the players have benefitted from those chats."

Chelsea, who drew 1-1 against Manchester United on Saturday, October 22, are placed fifth with 21 points in 11 games.

