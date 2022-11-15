 “It’s got to be” – Ian Wright names Arsenal star as most improved player in the Premier League this season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named Granit Xhaka as the most-improved player in the English Premier League this season. Wright claimed that the advanced role suited Xhaka this season, as it allowed him to bring his creative abilities to the fore.

Granit Xhaka has been in impressive form for Arsenal this season. Everpresent in Mikel Arteta’s lineup, the Swiss international has pulled strings in the middle of the park, created goalscoring chances, and converted a few as well.

Speaking to HITC, Wright hailed Xhaka for his impressive displays, dubbing him the most improved player in the English top flight this season. The legendary forward said:

“I’ve got Xhaka. I think what Xhaka has done now he has been playing further up the field, all the managers at Arsenal have had certain faith in him, but he’s playing further back where it doesn’t suit him.

“Now, we are seeing him up front. More in that area where he can create and do what he does for Switzerland. It’s got to be Xhaka, for me.”

Xhaka, who joined the north Londoners for a £30 million fee in 2016, has had a sketchy history with the club’s fans. The former skipper was stripped of his armband following a fallout in November 2019. For a long time, his redemption looked improbable, but his persistence has helped him turn it around.

The midfielder has featured in 14 Premier League games for the league leaders this season, scoring thrice and claiming three assists.

Switzerland will need inspiration from Arsenal man Granit Xhaka at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Placed alongside Brazil, Serbia, and Cameroon in Group G, Switzerland will need to be at their best to proceed to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Swiss have plenty of good players at their disposal but Xhaka is arguably their most in-form star.

The Arsenal midfielder has been excellent since the start of the 2022-23 season, regularly popping up with goal contributions and controlling the game from midfield. Winning the midfield battle is always crucial, and Xhaka’s ability to dictate the game could greatly help Switzerland.

Switzerland must make sure Xhaka sees as much of the ball as possible. The former Gunners skipper is more than capable of taking care of the rest. Xhaka has played 106 games for Switzerland in his career, scoring 12 times and providing 10 assists.

